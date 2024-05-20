Scheffler moving forward after 'hectic' PGA

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Florida State lives to see another day as dramatic Monday on tap at NCAAs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Joey Logano delivers record-setting All-Star Race win
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA
Analyzing Schauffele’s lie on No. 18 at Valhalla
Schauffele’s PGA win is ‘as sweet as it gets’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Florida State lives to see another day as dramatic Monday on tap at NCAAs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we’ll remember from 2024 PGA Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Joey Logano delivers record-setting All-Star Race win
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA
Analyzing Schauffele’s lie on No. 18 at Valhalla
Schauffele’s PGA win is ‘as sweet as it gets’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Scheffler moving forward after 'hectic' PGA
May 19, 2024 09:05 PM
Scottie Scheffler cards his best round of the weekend on Sunday of the PGA Championship after a "hectic" few days and the process of moving forward.
Close Ad