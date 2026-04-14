Man City 'blew Chelsea away' in statement win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brent Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through transfer portal, including QB Alberto Mendoza
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeño remains critical in ICU two weeks after crash
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dallas Wings select Azzi Fudd of UConn No. 1 in WNBA draft with a $500,000 payday waiting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brent Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through transfer portal, including QB Alberto Mendoza
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeño remains critical in ICU two weeks after crash
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dallas Wings select Azzi Fudd of UConn No. 1 in WNBA draft with a $500,000 payday waiting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Man City 'blew Chelsea away' in statement win
April 14, 2026 10:58 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's statement performance in a 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table.
Related Videos
08:22
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
01:29
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
02:47
West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’
06:37
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
05:15
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?
58
‘Kansas City loves soccer': Celebrating PL in USA
03:56
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
01:48
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
02:13
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
03:10
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
05:56
PL Update: West Ham get massive result v. Wolves
11:58
De Zerbi wants to focus on Spurs’ mentality
10:46
Man United v. Leeds could be a ‘standoff’
09:18
Man City poised to pounce on struggling Chelsea
09:21
Who wins wide-open Premier League PotY race?
11:12
Adams hopes World Cup can grow soccer in U.S.
02:31
Adams tests Tampa Bay knowledge before Fan Fest
15:10
Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout
11:03
Moyes reflects on ‘brilliant’ return to Everton
25:04
Analyzing Spurs’ lackluster showing against Forest
11:13
Earle ‘shocked at the performance’ by Spurs
12:03
Arsenal ‘didn’t lay a glove’ on Man City
21:41
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
04:34
Garner, Moyes deserve praise for Everton’s success
03:11
Spurs looked like they ‘weren’t bothered’ in loss
01:41
Should Arsenal have started Raya over Kepa?
06:05
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
07:52
Unpacking Chelsea’s huddle, loss against Newcastle
09:32
Carrick, Man United pass big test against Villa
11:09
Spurs played with ‘desperation’ against Liverpool
Latest Clips
01:55
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
08:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
05:50
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?
30
Braves, Phillies face off on Sunday Night Baseball
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
04:03
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
07:17
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top
10:18
How can Lions take the next step?
12:27
How will Buccaneers handle Mayfield’s contract?
04:47
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
03:20
Could Mahomes have ended up with the Cowboys?
09:40
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
08:59
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?
05:46
Where would Maye-Brown duo rank among NFL’s best?
06:01
Wolf: ‘Business as usual’ for Vrabel
02:42
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
06:16
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
04:04
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
04:36
Knueppel’s top 3s from league-leading rookie year
04:31
Best of Wembanyama’s regular season block party
03:20
Beecham: ‘Times have passed Doc Rivers’
05:56
Brunson, Cavaliers top questions in East matchups
04:18
Ball, Jaquez lead Kenny’s play-in Pick 6
08:06
Edwards, Lakers injuries highlight West playoffs
04:36
Consistency, clutch play earns SGA Small Ball MVP
03:43
Hammaker, Ferrandis earn penalties in Nashville
02:53
Carmichael: Nashville Holeshot King ‘rocking’
05:24
Lawrence: Some nights, you can see sounds
03:16
How far can LeBron carry the Lakers?
10:57
NBA’s must-watch playoff series
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue