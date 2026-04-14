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Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14
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Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
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Rory McIlroy is a repeat Masters champion. The next step might be the toughest of all

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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is a repeat Masters champion. The next step might be the toughest of all

Top Clips

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Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
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Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL Draft?
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How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea

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Watch Now

Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?

April 14, 2026 11:47 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick breakdown the Western Conference play-in game between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

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