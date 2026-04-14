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Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?

April 14, 2026 11:02 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of the state of Spurs following a 1-0 loss to Sunderland over the weekend and discuss Tottenham Hotspur's chances of staying up.

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