Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Fallout: What to expect from Paul Skenes
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Edmonton. Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game One
Canucks overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Oilers 5-4 in Game 1
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark set for Indiana’s preseason home debut. Fever to open arena’s 3rd deck vs. Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Fallout: What to expect from Paul Skenes
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Edmonton. Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game One
Canucks overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Oilers 5-4 in Game 1
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark set for Indiana’s preseason home debut. Fever to open arena’s 3rd deck vs. Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

  
Published May 9, 2024 11:12 AM
Sheldon Keefe

Mar 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple LeafS head coach Sheldon Keefe looks on during a break in the action against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

John E. Sokolowski/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe is out as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, fired Thursday after another early exit from the NHL playoffs.

The move had been expected after Toronto lost to rival Boston in Game 7 last weekend, the fourth time in five years under Keefe that the team has lost in the first round. The Maple Leafs won just one playoff series since Keefe took over in November 2019.

“Today’s decision was difficult,” general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. “Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man. However, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal.”

After the league’s 18th coaching change since the end of the 2022-23 season, the team said the search for Keefe’s replacement will begin immediately. Treliving and other members of management are expected to address reporters Friday about the coaching change and other end-of-season topics.

Keefe, 43, joined the organization in 2015 as coach of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies thanks in large part to his junior hockey connection to then-assistant general manager Kyle Dubas, who was promoted and spent five season as GM before being fired last year. Keefe replaced Mike Babcock when Dubas fired him weeks into the 2019-20 season.

What followed were some excellent regular seasons and trips to the playoffs without much else to show for it. Coached by Keefe and with a core led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares, the Leafs went 16-21 in the postseason.

Earlier this week, Keefe said that while he accepts responsibility for expectations not being met, his confidence in the group’s - and his own - ability to succeed was at an all-time high.

“Now more than ever, I believe in myself and our team,” Keefe said. “That I will win and our team will win.”

That winning in Toronto, if it happens, will be under a different coach. Among the experienced options available are 2019 Stanley Cup winner Craig Berube, former Minnesota coach Dean Evason and former Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan.