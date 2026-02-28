No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again
PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again
PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team

  
Published February 28, 2026 12:48 AM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Miami RedHawks guard Eli Yofan (8) reacts after a turnover in the first half of the NCAA game against the Bowling Green Falcons on Feb. 20, 2026 at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Trey Perry scored on a driving layup with a second remaining and No. 21 Miami of Ohio rallied to beat Western Michigan 69-67 on Friday night to extend its season-opening winning streak to 29 games.

The RedHawks (16-0 Mid-American Conference) remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball. Miami extended the best start in program history and added to its school record for wins in a season. Miami also boasts the best start and longest win streak in MAC annals.

Peter Suder scored 18 points for the RedHawks before fouling out with just over seven minutes remaining. Almar Atlason added 16 points, Perry finished with 14 and Eian Elmer 10.

Jayden Brewer led Western Michigan (10-19, 4-12) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Justice Williams and EJ Ryans each added 14 points.

Miami is used to playing close games and won for the seventh time this season by less than six points.

The RedHawks trailed by four points, 30-26, at the half and fell behind by eight points twice early in the second half before tying the game at 49-all with 11:02 remaining.

Western Michigan ran off eight straight points for a 57-49 advantage with 8:40 remaining and led by nine (59-50) with 6:38 left before Miami chipped away and moved ahead 66-65 on a layup by Antwone Woolfolk with 14 seconds left.

Elmer’s free throw with 37 seconds remaining gave the RedHawks a 67-65 edge, but Western Michigan tied it with 11 seconds left on a basket by Williams before Perry made the game winner.

Up next

Miami (Ohio): Host Toledo on Tuesday.

Western Michigan: Host Ball State on Tuesday.