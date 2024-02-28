Kevin De Bruyne sets up four of Erling Haaland’s five goals for Man City vs Luton in FA Cup (video)

Manchester City star Erling Haaland made up ground on his 2022-23 goal totals on Tuesday when he scored five goals in an FA Cup demolition of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Haaland was thrice assisted by Kevin De Bruyne in the 6-2 win, giving him 27 goals in 30 games this season. The 23-year-old missed 10 games across four competitions with a bone injury earlier this season including two FA Cup outings, a Champions League match, two Club World Cup games, and five fixtures in the Premier League.

“It’s coming, we’re coming,” Haaland said, via ITV and the BBC. “My fitness? I am getting back to my best. Finally I am feeling good. It’s an amazing feeling. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.”

He showcased his nose for goals in the glut of goals at Luton, first staying on his toes to cut in front of a man and smash De Bruyne’s pass home from the top of the six.

Haaland then raced onto a through ball and held off a mark to score on a breakaway, and did the same thing for the third goal.

It was a pass from the right side that Haaland deposited for his fourth goal, and his fifth a low shot from the left that defied Tim Krul.

Pep Guardiola on De Bruyne connection with Haaland

“Erling needs a guy with the vision, quality, generosity,” Guardiola said. “Kevin is a less selfish player, if he cannot score another one he can do it [assist]. Kevin needs the movement for Erling. Kevin with Erling was great but everyone makes their contributions.”

“In this up and downs, the transitions when you can have Kevin and Erling to run it’s difficult to control. They have courage to do it, they [Luton] got a result, beat Brighton here. Always is difficult. We read it really well and they do it. What can I say?”

“United game is a completely different one, will be tough. They defend differently and have experienced players. Now we have two days off, people don’t see each-other, have to refresh our minds and legs and have two days to prepare for the game.”

