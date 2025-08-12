Premier League betting odds for 2025-26 season: Title favorites, Europe, relegation, top scorer — Top picks

The Premier League betting odds for the 2025-26 season are intriguing with the title race perhaps more clustered than it’s been in the last 10 years, plus intense races for European qualification and to avoid relegation.

Below is a look at the latest Premier League betting odds ahead of the new season, along with some analysis on who we think are good value bets and the best picks.

Also, DraftKings are now the official betting partner of NBC Sports.

Premier League title odds 2025-26

Liverpool: +180

Arsenal: +225

Manchester City: +300

Chelsea: +850

Manchester United: +3000

Newcastle: +3500

Tottenham Hotspur: +5000

Aston Villa: +8000

Brighton: +20000

Bournemouth: +25000

Nottingham Forest: +25000

West Ham: +50000

Fulham: +50000

Everton: +50000

Crystal Palace: +50000

Brentford: +50000

Sunderland: +100000

Wolves: +100000

Leeds: +100000

Burnley: +100000

It’s fair that Liverpool are the clear title favorites given the summer of spending they’ve had but watch out for Chelsea who are a very good price and full of confidence. For a more likely title contender, Arsenal will be much closer to Liverpool this season.

Premier League top four odds 2025-26

Liverpool: -800

Arsenal: -500

Manchester City: -400

Chelsea: -155

Newcastle: +190

Manchester United: +330

Aston Villa: +400

Tottenham Hotspur: +500

Brighton: +1600

Crystal Palace: +2200

Nottingham Forest: +2800

Everton: +2800

Bournemouth: +2800

Fulham: +4000

West Ham: +4000

Wolves: +6500

Brentford: +6500

Leeds: +10000

Sunderland: +20000

Burnley: +20000

When we look at the value, both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are at very good prices to be in the top four but it seems like the top four spots are locked down with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea a cut above the rest. If one of them drop out, United could have the edge as they aren’t in Europe this season.

Premier League top six odds 2025-26

Liverpool: -2500

Arsenal: -1400

Manchester City: -1000

Chelsea: -475

Newcastle: -160

Manchester United: -125

Aston Villa: +135

Tottenham Hotspur: +150

Brighton: +500

Crystal Palace: +700

Nottingham Forest: +800

Bournemouth: +900

Everton: +1000

Fulham: +1400

West Ham: +1400

Brentford: +1800

Wolves: +2000

Leeds: +3000

Sunderland: +6500

Burnley: +6500

Now this is an intriguing market and you can see Brighton making a big push for the top six as they don’t have European competition compared to most of the league with nine teams in Europe this season. As previously mentioned Manchester United have that advantage too, while Everton could be a dark horse if they can make some big moves late in the transfer window.

Premier League relegation odds 2025-26

Burnley: -310

Sunderland: -250

Leeds: +100

Brentford: +300

Wolves: +320

West Ham: +550

Everton: +700

Crystal Palace: +700

Fulham: +750

Nottingham Forest: +850

Bournemouth: +900

Brighton: +1400

Manchester United: +2000

Manchester City: +2000

Tottenham Hotspur: +3500

Newcastle United: +15000

Chelsea: +15000

Aston Villa: +15000

Liverpool: +50000

Arsenal: +50000

The three new boys are the favorites to go down but many people will be looking at Brentford and Wolves and put money on them to be relegated. Both lost key players this summer, while Bournemouth and West Ham could get sucked into the relegation scrap if they don’t start the season well.

Premier League top goalscorer odds 2025-26

Erling Haaland: +140

Mohamed Salah: +500

Alexander Isak: +600

Viktor Gyokeres: +650

Benjamin Sesko: +2000

Joao Pedro: +2000

Hugo Ekitike: +2000

Cole Palmer: +2000

Ollie Watkins: +2500

Dominic Solanke: +2500

Omar Marmoush: +4000

Matheus Cunha: +400

Yoane Wissa: +5000

Nicolas Jackson: +5000

Liam Delap: +5000

Kai Havertz: +5000

Jean-Philippe Mateta: +5000

Cody Gakpo: +5000

Bukayo Saka: +5000

Of course Erling Haaland is the obvious choice but the value is with Viktor Gyokeres. In theory he should get so many chances week in, week out and he gives Arsenal something totally different up top. If Isak ends up at Liverpool then he will score a ton, while a great outside bet is Joao Pedro who has slotted into Chelsea’s team perfectly and is full of confidence after a brilliant summer.