Premier League betting odds for 2025-26 season: Title favorites, Europe, relegation, top scorer — Top picks
The Premier League betting odds for the 2025-26 season are intriguing with the title race perhaps more clustered than it’s been in the last 10 years, plus intense races for European qualification and to avoid relegation.
Below is a look at the latest Premier League betting odds ahead of the new season, along with some analysis on who we think are good value bets and the best picks.
Premier League title odds 2025-26
Liverpool: +180
Arsenal: +225
Manchester City: +300
Chelsea: +850
Manchester United: +3000
Newcastle: +3500
Tottenham Hotspur: +5000
Aston Villa: +8000
Brighton: +20000
Bournemouth: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
West Ham: +50000
Fulham: +50000
Everton: +50000
Crystal Palace: +50000
Brentford: +50000
Sunderland: +100000
Wolves: +100000
Leeds: +100000
Burnley: +100000
It’s fair that Liverpool are the clear title favorites given the summer of spending they’ve had but watch out for Chelsea who are a very good price and full of confidence. For a more likely title contender, Arsenal will be much closer to Liverpool this season.
Premier League top four odds 2025-26
Liverpool: -800
Arsenal: -500
Manchester City: -400
Chelsea: -155
Newcastle: +190
Manchester United: +330
Aston Villa: +400
Tottenham Hotspur: +500
Brighton: +1600
Crystal Palace: +2200
Nottingham Forest: +2800
Everton: +2800
Bournemouth: +2800
Fulham: +4000
West Ham: +4000
Wolves: +6500
Brentford: +6500
Leeds: +10000
Sunderland: +20000
Burnley: +20000
When we look at the value, both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are at very good prices to be in the top four but it seems like the top four spots are locked down with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea a cut above the rest. If one of them drop out, United could have the edge as they aren’t in Europe this season.
Premier League top six odds 2025-26
Liverpool: -2500
Arsenal: -1400
Manchester City: -1000
Chelsea: -475
Newcastle: -160
Manchester United: -125
Aston Villa: +135
Tottenham Hotspur: +150
Brighton: +500
Crystal Palace: +700
Nottingham Forest: +800
Bournemouth: +900
Everton: +1000
Fulham: +1400
West Ham: +1400
Brentford: +1800
Wolves: +2000
Leeds: +3000
Sunderland: +6500
Burnley: +6500
Now this is an intriguing market and you can see Brighton making a big push for the top six as they don’t have European competition compared to most of the league with nine teams in Europe this season. As previously mentioned Manchester United have that advantage too, while Everton could be a dark horse if they can make some big moves late in the transfer window.
Premier League relegation odds 2025-26
Burnley: -310
Sunderland: -250
Leeds: +100
Brentford: +300
Wolves: +320
West Ham: +550
Everton: +700
Crystal Palace: +700
Fulham: +750
Nottingham Forest: +850
Bournemouth: +900
Brighton: +1400
Manchester United: +2000
Manchester City: +2000
Tottenham Hotspur: +3500
Newcastle United: +15000
Chelsea: +15000
Aston Villa: +15000
Liverpool: +50000
Arsenal: +50000
The three new boys are the favorites to go down but many people will be looking at Brentford and Wolves and put money on them to be relegated. Both lost key players this summer, while Bournemouth and West Ham could get sucked into the relegation scrap if they don’t start the season well.
Premier League top goalscorer odds 2025-26
Erling Haaland: +140
Mohamed Salah: +500
Alexander Isak: +600
Viktor Gyokeres: +650
Benjamin Sesko: +2000
Joao Pedro: +2000
Hugo Ekitike: +2000
Cole Palmer: +2000
Ollie Watkins: +2500
Dominic Solanke: +2500
Omar Marmoush: +4000
Matheus Cunha: +400
Yoane Wissa: +5000
Nicolas Jackson: +5000
Liam Delap: +5000
Kai Havertz: +5000
Jean-Philippe Mateta: +5000
Cody Gakpo: +5000
Bukayo Saka: +5000
Of course Erling Haaland is the obvious choice but the value is with Viktor Gyokeres. In theory he should get so many chances week in, week out and he gives Arsenal something totally different up top. If Isak ends up at Liverpool then he will score a ton, while a great outside bet is Joao Pedro who has slotted into Chelsea’s team perfectly and is full of confidence after a brilliant summer.