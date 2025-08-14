Premier League table prediction for 2025-26 season: Who will finish where?
The 2025-26 Premier League season promises to be incredibly exciting as a huge tussle for the title is expected, while there is very little between teams vying to get into the top six and finish outside the relegation zone.
That makes predicting what is going to happen so hard. But we’ve had a go anyway.
MORE — Big predictions for 2025-26 season
Below PST’s crew of Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola and Joe Prince-Wright reveal their Premier League table predictions for this season.
We thank you in advance for your congratulations as you will no doubt agree with all of our selections...
Premier League table predictions for 2025-26 season
Andy Edwards
1. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
3. Chelsea
4. Arsenal
5. Manchester United
6. Tottenham Hotspur
7. Aston Villa
8. Nottingham Forest
9. Newcastle United
10. Brighton
11. Bournemouth
12. Everton
13. Fulham
14. Crystal Palace
15. Wolves
16. Leeds
17. Brentford
18. West Ham United
19. Burnley
20. Sunderland
Nick Mendola
1. Arsenal
2. Manchester City
3. Chelsea
4. Liverpool
5. Manchester United
6. Aston Villa
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Newcastle United
9. Crystal Palace
10. Bournemouth
11. Brighton
12. Everton
13. Nottingham Forest
14. West Ham United
15. Fulham
16. Sunderland
17. Wolves
18. Brentford
19. Burnley
20. Leeds United
Joe Prince-Wright
1. Arsenal
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester City
5. Aston Villa
6. Manchester United
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Brighton
9. Newcastle United
10. Everton
11. Nottingham Forest
12. Crystal Palace
13. West Ham United
14. Fulham
15. Bournemouth
16. Wolves
17. Brentford
18. Leeds United
19. Sunderland
20. Burnley