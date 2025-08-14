Premier League table prediction for 2025-26 season: Who will finish where?

The 2025-26 Premier League season promises to be incredibly exciting as a huge tussle for the title is expected, while there is very little between teams vying to get into the top six and finish outside the relegation zone.

That makes predicting what is going to happen so hard. But we’ve had a go anyway.

MORE — Big predictions for 2025-26 season

Below PST’s crew of Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola and Joe Prince-Wright reveal their Premier League table predictions for this season.

We thank you in advance for your congratulations as you will no doubt agree with all of our selections...

Premier League table predictions for 2025-26 season

Andy Edwards

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester City

3. Chelsea

4. Arsenal

5. Manchester United

6. Tottenham Hotspur

7. Aston Villa

8. Nottingham Forest

9. Newcastle United

10. Brighton

11. Bournemouth

12. Everton

13. Fulham

14. Crystal Palace

15. Wolves

16. Leeds

17. Brentford

18. West Ham United

19. Burnley

20. Sunderland

Nick Mendola

1. Arsenal

2. Manchester City

3. Chelsea

4. Liverpool

5. Manchester United

6. Aston Villa

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Newcastle United

9. Crystal Palace

10. Bournemouth

11. Brighton

12. Everton

13. Nottingham Forest

14. West Ham United

15. Fulham

16. Sunderland

17. Wolves

18. Brentford

19. Burnley

20. Leeds United

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Arsenal

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester City

5. Aston Villa

6. Manchester United

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Brighton

9. Newcastle United

10. Everton

11. Nottingham Forest

12. Crystal Palace

13. West Ham United

14. Fulham

15. Bournemouth

16. Wolves

17. Brentford

18. Leeds United

19. Sunderland

20. Burnley