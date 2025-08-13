Premier League 2025-26 season predictions: Champion, top four, Golden Boot, relegation, surprises, sack race

We made it, everybody! The Premier League is back and we’re buzzing in anticipation of what promises to be a scintillating season of football in England.

Will a healthy Erling Haaland return to the top of the scoring charts? Is there a new title winner amongst the 19 times not named Liverpool? Who was the best transfer this summer?

And... are there four title contenders?!

This could well be a season for the ages, and we’ve quizzed our staff for their predictions. Here are the thoughts of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner will be...

Joe Prince-Wright: Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal — The amount of crosses and clever passes he will get to feast on means 25+ goals for the Swedish import from Sporting Lisbon.

Andy Edwards: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Nick Mendola: Erling Haaland, Manchester City — He missed seven games last season and finished the same number of goals behind Mohamed Salah, then scored thrice in 255 minutes at the Club World Cup. The bounce back is coming, and City feel deeper at the playmaker positions around Haaland.

Who will be the comeback player of the year?

Joe Prince-Wright: Jack Grealish, Everton — Everything is set for him to be a fans favorite at Everton. If he stays fit he will dazzle.

Andy Edwards: Phil Foden, Manchester City

Nick Mendola: Jack Grealish, Everton — Unsure if his statistical numbers will wow, but the proverbial system shackles are different under David Moyes than they were under Pep Guardiola and Grealish should be rampaging in open space on the counter while Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil help provide space and both Thierno Barry and Beto aim to feast on their spoils.

Who will prove the best signing of the season?

Joe Prince-Wright: Florian Wirtz, Liverpool — Expensive signing but my word is he worth it.

Andy Edwards: Joao Pedro, Chelsea

Nick Mendola: Martin Zubimendi — Not ticketing the Spaniard for the next Ballon d’Or or anything, but this feels nearly as significant a signing as Rodri’s for Manchester City a few years back. Zubimendi should make Declan Rice even better, too.

The Premier League surprise team will be...

Joe Prince-Wright: Chelsea — They will contend for the title until the very end.

Andy Edwards: I actually think this is the season that Manchester United finally stabilize and drag themselves back to sustainable respectability. Not playing in Europe will give Ruben Amorim extra time to fine-tune his team on the training ground, putting them at a recovery and preparation advantage more often than not this season.

Nick Mendola: Sunderland and Manchester United— For Sunderland, It’s not just the spend but it’s the purchases, as we’ve seen other promoted sides struggle mightily despite transfers. Granit Xhaka is a huge add, and I sneaky love the Marc Guiu loan from Chelsea. Simon Adingra is also a PL-proven talent, while Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra headline a half-dozen or so faces that could lead the Black Cats to safety. Surely, one or two of those bets will hit. As for Man United, I’m listing them second because I don’t know what constitutes a surprise for most viewers of the Premier League. They’re going to score more, and they’re going to look a lot more like a Ruben Amorim team. I worry about what dropping Bruno Fernandes out of the front three will do to the team, but I believe they will be comfortably in a European place at the end of the season and that’s a step up.

Who will be the Player of the Year?

Joe Prince-Wright: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Andy Edwards: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Nick Mendola: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Who will be the Young Player of the Year?

Joe Prince-Wright: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal

Andy Edwards: Carlos Baleba, Brighton & Hove Albion

Nick Mendola: Rayan Cherki, Manchester City

Which Premier League manager will be sacked first?

Joe Prince-Wright: Daniel Farke — Leeds have a tough start and the pressure will build early.

Andy Edwards: Graham Potter... but no one will be sacked until November, maybe December. There isn’t a clear and obvious hot-seat candidate to start the season (Postecoglou has already gone), unless Man United were to start badly.

Nick Mendola: Vitor Pereira — His fiery nature was awesome to watch last season but could burn him as Wolves learn just how critical Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were to their mission.

Who will be relegated from the 2025-26 Premier League?

Joe Prince-Wright: Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland — The promoted trio just have too much work to do to catch up. After losing key players Wolves and Brentford will struggle, but should just stay up.

Andy Edwards: Burnley, Sunderland and West Ham... but only because I don’t want to just pick the three newly promoted teams every season (even if it is right).

Nick Mendola: Leeds United, Burnley, Brentford — There should be a real relegation fight this season involving more than 4-5 teams, as I believe Sunderland have put together a team above the fray. Brentford’s scouting system is superb but the losses of Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, and maybe Yoane Wissa gloss over the bigger loss in club living legend Thomas Frank.

Which Championship teams will be promoted to the 2026-27 Premier League?

Joe Prince-Wright: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Birmingham City — Such a bonkers league but the relegated trio will all do well. Leicester’s financial issues and possible sanctions may hit them hard, so let’s go with Birmingham to come up via the playoffs.

Andy Edwards: Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, and Birmingham City.

Nick Mendola: Southampton, Ipswich Town, Bristol City — The (seemingly) looming punishment for Leicester City makes it complicated to bet on all three relegated teams to bounce right back up to the Premier League. There are a number of teams who could win the playoffs but I like Bristol City’s system if they can finish more chances this season.

Who will win the 2025-26 Premier League?

Joe Prince-Wright: Arsenal — It feels like they finally have the depth, and the goal scorer, to get them over the line. It will be super close between the top four who are a class above the rest.

Andy Edwards: Liverpool

Nick Mendola: Arsenal — Yes there’s still the huge mental hurdle, but Mikel Arteta will have learned quite a bit from his complaint- and red card-heavy wasted season. The Martin Zubimendi signing is massive and Viktor Gyokeres joining Kai Havertz makes the Gunners deep at center forward. I also love the idea of Noni Madueke’s presence supplanting Gabriel Martinelli or pushing the Brazilian to more consistent play and even new heights. Now watch as they finish a point back of Man City after Haaland bags 40 goals.