Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying explained: schedule, results, table

  
Published September 4, 2024 10:56 AM

The World Cup is guaranteed a contestant from Oceania for the first time since 2010 as 2026 World Cup qualifying kicks off this month in Apia, Samoa.

The 2014, 2018, and 2022 tournaments saw New Zealand win the OFC qualifying tournament only to respectively lose inter-confederation playoffs against CONCACAF foes Mexico, Peru, and Costa Rica.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up vs Canada? ]

This time, the winner of qualifying is heading to the expanded 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico while the runner-up will head to the playoff.

And while New Zealand will be heavy favorites to advance given their 94th-spot in the most recent FIFA rankings, many others including next-best Solomon Islands (141st) will not just harbor hopes of upsetting the Kiwis to reach the tournament but also dream of making a run through the inter-confederation playoffs if they reach the OFC qualifying final and come up short.

Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification format

  • First round (Sept. 6-9, 2024): Four teams play two semifinals, one final in Apia, Samoa
  • Second round (Oct. 10 - Nov. 17, 2025): Eight teams, two groups, top two from each group advance
  • Third round (begins Sept. 2025): Four teams, two semifinals, one final with winner qualifying for World Cup and runner-up qualifying for inter-confederation playoffs

Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

S

Cook Islands vs Tonga
American Samoa vs Samoa

Monday, September 9, 2024

Semifinal winner vs semifinal winner

Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round match-ups

October 10, 2024

New Caledonia vs Papua New Guinea
Solomon Islands vs Fiji

October 11, 2024

New Zealand vs Tahii

October 12, 2024

Vanuatu vs First round winner

November 14, 2024

Solomon Islands vs New Caledonia

Papua New Guinea vs Fiji

November 15, 2024

First round winner vs Tahiti

New Zealand vs Vanuatu

November 17, 2024

Fiji vs New Caledonia

Papua New Guinea vs Solomon Islands

November 18, 2024

Tahiti vs Vanuatu

First round winner vs New Zealand

Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups

Group A

  1. Solomon Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. New Caledonia
  4. Papua New Guinea

Group B

  1. New Zealand
  2. Thailand
  3. Vanuatu
  4. Winner of first-round qualification

Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Third round format, schedule

March 2025

Semifinals
Winner of Group A vs Runner-up from Group B
Winner of Group B vs Runner-up from Group A

Final
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2