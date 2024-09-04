Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying explained: schedule, results, table
The World Cup is guaranteed a contestant from Oceania for the first time since 2010 as 2026 World Cup qualifying kicks off this month in Apia, Samoa.
The 2014, 2018, and 2022 tournaments saw New Zealand win the OFC qualifying tournament only to respectively lose inter-confederation playoffs against CONCACAF foes Mexico, Peru, and Costa Rica.
This time, the winner of qualifying is heading to the expanded 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico while the runner-up will head to the playoff.
And while New Zealand will be heavy favorites to advance given their 94th-spot in the most recent FIFA rankings, many others including next-best Solomon Islands (141st) will not just harbor hopes of upsetting the Kiwis to reach the tournament but also dream of making a run through the inter-confederation playoffs if they reach the OFC qualifying final and come up short.
Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification format
- First round (Sept. 6-9, 2024): Four teams play two semifinals, one final in Apia, Samoa
- Second round (Oct. 10 - Nov. 17, 2025): Eight teams, two groups, top two from each group advance
- Third round (begins Sept. 2025): Four teams, two semifinals, one final with winner qualifying for World Cup and runner-up qualifying for inter-confederation playoffs
Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results
Cook Islands vs Tonga
American Samoa vs Samoa
Monday, September 9, 2024
Semifinal winner vs semifinal winner
Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round match-ups
October 10, 2024
New Caledonia vs Papua New Guinea
Solomon Islands vs Fiji
October 11, 2024
New Zealand vs Tahii
October 12, 2024
Vanuatu vs First round winner
November 14, 2024
Solomon Islands vs New Caledonia
Papua New Guinea vs Fiji
November 15, 2024
First round winner vs Tahiti
New Zealand vs Vanuatu
November 17, 2024
Fiji vs New Caledonia
Papua New Guinea vs Solomon Islands
November 18, 2024
Tahiti vs Vanuatu
First round winner vs New Zealand
Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups
Group A
- Solomon Islands
- Fiji
- New Caledonia
- Papua New Guinea
Group B
- New Zealand
- Thailand
- Vanuatu
- Winner of first-round qualification
Oceania (OFC) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Third round format, schedule
March 2025
Semifinals
Winner of Group A vs Runner-up from Group B
Winner of Group B vs Runner-up from Group A
Final
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2