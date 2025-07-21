How to watch England vs Italy live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reigning champs England face underdogs Italy in an intriguing semifinal at the women’s European championships in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s England made it through to the final four after an epic, almighty scrap with Sweden in the quarterfinals, as the Lionesses won 3-2 on penalty kicks. They had trailed 2-0 in the first half but launched an incredible comeback late in the second half to take the game to extra time, as the reigning champs eventually won on penalty kicks as goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the hero. England have been far from their best so far in this tournament but they’ve done enough to make it to the semifinals and are the favorites to advance.

Italy have absolutely nothing to lose and Andrea Soncin’s side have made it to this stage of the competition for the first time since 1997. They upset Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals and the Italians are direct, tough to play against and will have no problem with sitting deep and then looking to hit England on the counter. Everybody expects England to advance but Italy are dangerous.

How to watch England vs Italy live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET, Tuesday

How to watch, TV channel: Fox Sports

England focus, team news

Sarina Wiegman will be hoping for a straightforward victory for England after the rollercoaster of emotions the quarterfinal against Sweden delivered. Captain and star center back Leah Williamson should be fit after an ankle injury, while Wiegman has some huge calls to make in attack. Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang had a massive impact off the bench against Sweden and are pushing for starts. Will Wiegman go for it and start Agyemang up top with Alessia Russo from the start?

Italy focus, team news

The Italians have scored first in all of their games at this tournament and that has been key on this dream run to the semifinals. Veteran Cristiana Girelli scored twice to lead the Azzurre to an unexpected win against Norway and Italy’s star striker and captain holds the key to their hopes. They were beaten 3-1 by fellow semifinalists Spain in the group stage but Italy have shown they can hang in there in games against the top teams. If they score early against an England side which has struggled defensively in this tournament, the shock is well and truly on.

England vs Italy prediction

This will be a lot closer than most predict, but England’s quality in attack will be too much for Italy to handle. It could go to extra time, but England will advance. Just. England 2-1 Italy.