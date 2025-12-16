Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
December 16, 2025 11:33 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell talk through the NBA Coach of the Year market, as Mark Daigneault, J.B. Bickerstaff lead the betting odds.
Related Videos
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East
03:31
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
02:37
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave
03:37
Spurs delivered ‘statement moment’ defeating OKC
11:32
Spurs, Wemby show competitive spirit against OKC
10:57
Morant, Williamson will benefit if they are traded
05:05
Rivers: LeBron enjoys ‘banter’ like with Brooks
01:33
Wembanyama returns with a bang against OKC
01:40
Cavs lose Mobley for 2-4 weeks due to calf strain
01:35
What Porzingis’ absence means for Hawks
04:43
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
04:59
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
09:57
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’
09:57
Identifying NBA players most likely to be traded
01:23
LeBron, KAT, Murphy III throw down the hammer
10:00
Spurs emerging as legitimate title contender
09:12
Cavs’ contender status hard to gauge amid injuries
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
Latest Clips
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
16:10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
05:04
PL Update: Man United, Cherries draw in thriller
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
15:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 16
04:57
Best Diffey calls of 2025 NASCAR Cup season
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
01:53
Cunha gives Man United 4-3 lead over Bournemouth
01:12
Kroupi brings Cherries level at 4-4 with Man Utd
02:50
Fernandes’ free-kick brings Man United level
01:16
Tavernier’s free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
01:29
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United
01:19
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Bournemouth
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue