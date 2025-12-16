 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a1dec9e/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3000x1688+0+141/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fe3%2Fff%2F843ff8b64d75be44eb652daf2918%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2215272629
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds

December 16, 2025 11:33 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell talk through the NBA Coach of the Year market, as Mark Daigneault, J.B. Bickerstaff lead the betting odds.

nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_detboston_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_detbos_2minhl_251215_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
nbc_nba_detbos_cadeintv_251215.jpg
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251215.jpg
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
nba_nba_austinreport_251215.jpg
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
03:31
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
02:37
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave
wemby_okc.jpg
03:37
Spurs delivered ‘statement moment’ defeating OKC
nbc_nba_ogcupprvw_251215.jpg
11:32
Spurs, Wemby show competitive spirit against OKC
nbc_nba_ogtradeneeds_251215.jpg
10:57
Morant, Williamson will benefit if they are traded
nbc_nba_ogbronvbrooks_251215.jpg
05:05
Rivers: LeBron enjoys ‘banter’ like with Brooks
nbc_roto_victorwemby_251215.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama returns with a bang against OKC
nbc_roto_evanmobley_251215.jpg
01:40
Cavs lose Mobley for 2-4 weeks due to calf strain
nbc_roto_kristapsporzingis_251215.jpg
01:35
What Porzingis’ absence means for Hawks
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
04:43
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
nbc_nba_enjoy_cupfinal_251215.jpg
04:59
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_enjoy_askkb_251215.jpg
09:57
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_251215.jpg
09:57
Identifying NBA players most likely to be traded
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251215.jpg
01:23
LeBron, KAT, Murphy III throw down the hammer
nbc_nba_enjoy_spurscontenders_251215.jpg
10:00
Spurs emerging as legitimate title contender
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavscontenders_251215.jpg
09:12
Cavs’ contender status hard to gauge amid injuries
nbc_bte_rocketsnuggets_251215.jpg
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets

USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
nbc_pft_tagovailoaconvo_251216.jpg
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
nbc_pft_miafuture_251216.jpg
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_251215.jpg
16:10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
nbc_pl_plupdate_251215.jpg
05:04
PL Update: Man United, Cherries draw in thriller
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_251215.jpg
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
nbc_pl_mw16allgoals_251215.jpg
15:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 16
nbc_nas_diffeybestcalls_251215.jpg
04:57
Best Diffey calls of 2025 NASCAR Cup season
nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_davanteadams_251215.jpg
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_mangoal4v2_251215.jpg
01:53
Cunha gives Man United 4-3 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal4_251215.jpg
01:12
Kroupi brings Cherries level at 4-4 with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mangoal3_251215.jpg
02:50
Fernandes’ free-kick brings Man United level
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251215.jpg
01:16
Tavernier’s free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_251215.jpg
01:29
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal2_251215.jpg
01:19
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Bournemouth