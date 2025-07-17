 Skip navigation
How to watch Sweden vs England: Women’s Euros stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published July 17, 2025 12:36 AM

Reigning, defending European champions England kick off their knockout round adventure on Thursday (3 pm), when they face Sweden in quarterfinal no. 2 at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

MORE — Women’s EURO 2025 scores & knockout schedule

For live updates and highlights throughout Sweden vs England, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sweden vs England live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Thursday
How to watch: Disney+

Sweden focus, team news

The Swedes went a perfect 9-for-9 points and conceded just one goal during the group stage, as they breezed right on by Germany, Poland and Denmark. Star striker Stina Blackstenius (41 goals, 120 caps) is the key for Sweden, making the counter-attack a constant threat when England are likely to dominate possession. Blackstenius scored twice during the Group C play and is already quite familiar with the heart of England’s defense: Arsenal teammate and England captain, Leah Williamson.

England focus, team news

Only Spain (14) scored more goals during the group stage than England (11), with Lauren James, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone all netting twice. The Lionesses weren’t half bad defensively either, giving up just three goals on their wins over the Netherlands and Wales, and a tournament-opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman hasn’t made a change to her starting XI in either of England’s last two games — both wins — after she moved Toone (2 goals, 2 assists) into the lineup and shifted Lauren James to the right wing.

Sweden vs England prediction

This one feels like a stalemate headed for penalties. Sweden 1-1 (3-4 PKs) England.