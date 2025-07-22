Transfer news, rumors: Xavi Simons to Chelsea; Manchester United focus on new striker

The transfer news and rumors keep on coming in the Premier League as we are just over three weeks away from the start of the new season.

Below we take a look at some of the latest news and reports doing the rounds, as both Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to keep adding quality as they aim to kick on and pose a serious challenge to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Xavi Simons to Chelsea?

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons has “opened the door” to a move to Chelsea, while Sky Germany say that Chelsea and Leipzig are in talks about the Dutch international heading to Stamford Bridge. Simons, 22, has spent time at PSG, PSV and Leipzig over the past few seasons and his quality on the ball, ability to time his runs into the box and his calmness under pressure all mean he would be a very good fit for Enzo Maresca’s system at Chelsea. You could easily see Simons slotting in as a No. 10 alongside Cole Palmer or being used in a slightly wider position and being allowed to drift inside. After selling Noni Madueke, plus the likes of Nicolas Jackson linked with a move away this summer, Chelsea would like to add at least one more attacking player even though they already have about 76 on the books. In all seriousness, Simons fits Chelsea’s model perfectly as a player and he’s young and hungry to prove he belongs at the very top. If the price is right, this is a good deal for everyone.

Manchester United now focused on a new number nine

A report from David Ornstein says that Manchester United are now focused on signing a new number nine, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo already added to their attack this summer. Per the report United have been interested in signing Hugo Ekitike (heading to Liverpool) and Viktor Gyokeres (likely heading to Arsenal) and remain interested in Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. However, the key part of this report is that any deals for Jackson, Watkins and Sesko seem some way off unless the “prices reduce” and United are “currently working more on other candidates” for the No. 9 position. All of this surely means that the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund will be set to leave United this summer, with Ruben Amorim eager to have an entirely new attacking lineup as they aim to challenge for Champions League qualification next season.