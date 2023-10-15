Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be a long journey, a gauntlet that will require — at a minimum — multiple group stages.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will put eight teams directly into the 2026 World Cup, with a ninth team going to the inter-confederation playoffs in hopes of making the tournament.
Only Africa and Europe will put more teams in the 2026 World Cup.
Current Premier League players Heung-min Son (Spurs, South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, Japan), and Saman Ghoddos (Brentford, Iran) are among those who will see their World Cup hopes rise and fall over the next three years — though all play on nations favored to qualify for the tournament.
Below you’ll find the format, scores, and — eventually — tables, as dozens of nations bid to turn their World Cup dreams into reality.
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification format
- First round (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 20 teams, home-and-away
- Second round (Nov. 2023 - June 2024): 36 teams, nine groups, top two from each group advance
- Third round (begins Sept. 2024): 18 teams, three groups, top two from each group qualify for World Cup, third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round
- Fourth round (begins Oct. 2025): Six teams, two groups, group winners qualify for World Cup, second-place teams to fifth round
- Fifth round (November 2025): Two teams, winner goes to inter-confederation playoffs
Asian (AFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results
October 11
Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia
Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh
Singapore 2-1 Guam
Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka
Myanmar 5-1 Macau
Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan
Chinese Taipei 4-0 Timor-Leste
Indonesia 6-0 Brunei
Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan
Nepal 1-1 Laos
October 17
Mongolia vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Maldives
Guam vs Singapore
Sri Lanka vs Yemen
Macau vs Myanmar
Pakistan vs Cambodia
Timor-Leste vs Chinese Taipei
Brunei vs Indonesia
Bhutan vs Hong Kong
Laos vs Nepal
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round groups
Group A
- Qatar
- India
- Kuwait
- Afghanistan or Mongolia
Group B
- Japan
- Syria
- North Korea
- Myanmar or Macau
Group C
- South Korea
- China
- Thailand
- Singapore or Guam
Group D
- Oman
- Kyrgyzstan
- Malaysia
- Timor-Leste or Chinese Taipei
Group E
- Iran
- Uzbekistan
- Turkmenistan
- Hong Kong or Bhutan
Group F
- Iraq
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Brunei or Indonesia
Group G
- Saudi Arabia
- Jordan
- Tajikistan
- Cambodia or Pakistan
Group H
- United Arab Emirates
- Bahrain
- Yemen or Sri Lanka
- Nepal or Laos
Group I
- Australia
- Palestine
- Lebanon
- Maldives or Bangladesh