Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

  
Published October 15, 2023 06:00 AM

Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be a long journey, a gauntlet that will require — at a minimum — multiple group stages.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will put eight teams directly into the 2026 World Cup, with a ninth team going to the inter-confederation playoffs in hopes of making the tournament.

[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]

Only Africa and Europe will put more teams in the 2026 World Cup.

Current Premier League players Heung-min Son (Spurs, South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, Japan), and Saman Ghoddos (Brentford, Iran) are among those who will see their World Cup hopes rise and fall over the next three years — though all play on nations favored to qualify for the tournament.

Below you’ll find the format, scores, and — eventually — tables, as dozens of nations bid to turn their World Cup dreams into reality.

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification format

  • First round (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 20 teams, home-and-away
  • Second round (Nov. 2023 - June 2024): 36 teams, nine groups, top two from each group advance
  • Third round (begins Sept. 2024): 18 teams, three groups, top two from each group qualify for World Cup, third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round
  • Fourth round (begins Oct. 2025): Six teams, two groups, group winners qualify for World Cup, second-place teams to fifth round
  • Fifth round (November 2025): Two teams, winner goes to inter-confederation playoffs

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

October 11

Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia
Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh
Singapore 2-1 Guam
Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka
Myanmar 5-1 Macau
Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan
Chinese Taipei 4-0 Timor-Leste
Indonesia 6-0 Brunei
Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan
Nepal 1-1 Laos

October 17

Mongolia vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Maldives
Guam vs Singapore
Sri Lanka vs Yemen
Macau vs Myanmar
Pakistan vs Cambodia
Timor-Leste vs Chinese Taipei
Brunei vs Indonesia
Bhutan vs Hong Kong
Laos vs Nepal

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round groups

Group A

  1. Qatar
  2. India
  3. Kuwait
  4. Afghanistan or Mongolia

Group B

  1. Japan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Myanmar or Macau

Group C

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Thailand
  4. Singapore or Guam

Group D

  1. Oman
  2. Kyrgyzstan
  3. Malaysia
  4. Timor-Leste or Chinese Taipei

Group E

  1. Iran
  2. Uzbekistan
  3. Turkmenistan
  4. Hong Kong or Bhutan

Group F

  1. Iraq
  2. Vietnam
  3. Philippines
  4. Brunei or Indonesia

Group G

  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Jordan
  3. Tajikistan
  4. Cambodia or Pakistan

Group H

  1. United Arab Emirates
  2. Bahrain
  3. Yemen or Sri Lanka
  4. Nepal or Laos

Group I

  1. Australia
  2. Palestine
  3. Lebanon
  4. Maldives or Bangladesh