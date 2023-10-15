Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be a long journey, a gauntlet that will require — at a minimum — multiple group stages.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will put eight teams directly into the 2026 World Cup, with a ninth team going to the inter-confederation playoffs in hopes of making the tournament.

Only Africa and Europe will put more teams in the 2026 World Cup.

Current Premier League players Heung-min Son (Spurs, South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, Japan), and Saman Ghoddos (Brentford, Iran) are among those who will see their World Cup hopes rise and fall over the next three years — though all play on nations favored to qualify for the tournament.

Below you’ll find the format, scores, and — eventually — tables, as dozens of nations bid to turn their World Cup dreams into reality.

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 20 teams, home-and-away

Second round (Nov. 2023 - June 2024): 36 teams, nine groups, top two from each group advance

Third round (begins Sept. 2024): 18 teams, three groups, top two from each group qualify for World Cup , third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round

, third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round Fourth round (begins Oct. 2025): Six teams, two groups, group winners qualify for World Cup , second-place teams to fifth round

, second-place teams to fifth round Fifth round (November 2025): Two teams, winner goes to inter-confederation playoffs

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

October 11

Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia

Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh

Singapore 2-1 Guam

Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka

Myanmar 5-1 Macau

Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan

Chinese Taipei 4-0 Timor-Leste

Indonesia 6-0 Brunei

Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan

Nepal 1-1 Laos

October 17

Mongolia vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh vs Maldives

Guam vs Singapore

Sri Lanka vs Yemen

Macau vs Myanmar

Pakistan vs Cambodia

Timor-Leste vs Chinese Taipei

Brunei vs Indonesia

Bhutan vs Hong Kong

Laos vs Nepal

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round groups

Group A

Qatar India Kuwait Afghanistan or Mongolia

Group B

Japan Syria North Korea Myanmar or Macau

Group C

South Korea China Thailand Singapore or Guam

Group D

Oman Kyrgyzstan Malaysia Timor-Leste or Chinese Taipei

Group E

Iran Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Hong Kong or Bhutan

Group F

Iraq Vietnam Philippines Brunei or Indonesia

Group G

Saudi Arabia Jordan Tajikistan Cambodia or Pakistan

Group H

United Arab Emirates Bahrain Yemen or Sri Lanka Nepal or Laos

Group I