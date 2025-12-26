Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Newcastle United look to continue its recent mastery of Manchester United when they visit Bruno Fernandes-less Red Devils hit Old Trafford on Friday for the Premier League’s lone Boxing Day affair.
WATCH — Newcastle v Manchester United
For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: Old Trafford — Greater Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com
Manchester United vs Newcastle United live updates, score — 1-0
Patrick Dorgu 25'
Halftime — Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United
Better late from the Magpies, who hoarded possession over the final 15 minutes to move around 53% for the 45 minutes.
But the danger’s been more from the hosts, whose football has been better and whose shot total — 6-3 — is double the Magpies.
Tonali catches studs
The Italian slides to win a loose ball and Benjamin Sesko is an instant late, his attempt to win the ball treading on top of Tonali’s ankle.
Hosts enjoying their day
Some good movement with the ball and it’s a bit more fluid than it’s been when the focal point is the currently-injured Bruno Fernandes.
Dorgu’s been very good and it’s helping that Newcastle has not been accurate with the ball.
Patrick Dorgu goal — Man United 1-0 Newcastle
A big throw is nodded to the back of the 18, and Dorgu takes it out of the sky with skill to beat an unsighted Ramsdale to his near post.
Ramsdale save
Newcastle have a pair of corners turned away by the Red Devils, who break the other away
Benjamin Sesko’s been bright and he sets up Matheus Cunha for a shot that it parried by Aaron Ramsdale.
Even enough
Two shots each, neither on target, as the hosts are shading possession at Old Trafford.
Manchester United lineup
Lammens, Shaw, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko
Newcastle United lineup
Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Ramsey, Gordon, Woltemade
Manchester United vs Newcastle preview
The Magpies have won five of six meetings with Man United since the Red Devils won the 2022-23 League Cup Final over their Friday visitors to Old Trafford.
They’ll feel good about extended that streak as Fernandes is suffering through a “soft tissue” injury and is expected to miss some time, while Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo have left the club for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Newcastle bounced back from a dismal performance in the Wear-Tyne derby to beat Fulham in a League Cup quarterfinal and draw Chelsea in the Premier League last week. The Magpies sit 11th on the Premier League table with 23 points.
The total is three fewer than seventh-place Manchester United, who are eyeing a win that would bring them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea and fifth-place Liverpool to start the Premier League weekend.
Newcastle United team news, focus
OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knock), Lewis Hall (knock), Lewis Miley (knock), Joelinton (fitness)
Manchester United team news, focus
OUT: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (soft tissue - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)
Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction
Ruben Amorim has done some wonderful things for Manchester United but St. James’ Park is a very difficult place to play as a visitor and he’s missing his best center back (De Ligt), playmaker (Fernandes), forward (Mbeumo), and a wingback who is at-worst tied for the best option at that position (Diallo). The Magpies aren’t super healthy either but have their top dogs and should have enough to join the Red Devils on 26 points as Nick Woltemade and/or Yoane Wissa will find the score sheet. Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle United.