Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Newcastle United look to continue its recent mastery of Manchester United when they visit Bruno Fernandes-less Red Devils hit Old Trafford on Friday for the Premier League’s lone Boxing Day affair.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Old Trafford — Greater Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United vs Newcastle United live updates, score — 1-0

Patrick Dorgu 25'

Halftime — Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United

Better late from the Magpies, who hoarded possession over the final 15 minutes to move around 53% for the 45 minutes.

But the danger’s been more from the hosts, whose football has been better and whose shot total — 6-3 — is double the Magpies.

Tonali catches studs

The Italian slides to win a loose ball and Benjamin Sesko is an instant late, his attempt to win the ball treading on top of Tonali’s ankle.

Hosts enjoying their day

Some good movement with the ball and it’s a bit more fluid than it’s been when the focal point is the currently-injured Bruno Fernandes.

Dorgu’s been very good and it’s helping that Newcastle has not been accurate with the ball.

Patrick Dorgu goal — Man United 1-0 Newcastle

A big throw is nodded to the back of the 18, and Dorgu takes it out of the sky with skill to beat an unsighted Ramsdale to his near post.

Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle It's a wonderful hit from Patrick Dorgu as he times his first-time strike to perfection to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Ramsdale save

Newcastle have a pair of corners turned away by the Red Devils, who break the other away

Benjamin Sesko’s been bright and he sets up Matheus Cunha for a shot that it parried by Aaron Ramsdale.

Even enough

Two shots each, neither on target, as the hosts are shading possession at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko

Newcastle United lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Ramsey, Gordon, Woltemade

Manchester United vs Newcastle preview

The Magpies have won five of six meetings with Man United since the Red Devils won the 2022-23 League Cup Final over their Friday visitors to Old Trafford.

They’ll feel good about extended that streak as Fernandes is suffering through a “soft tissue” injury and is expected to miss some time, while Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo have left the club for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle bounced back from a dismal performance in the Wear-Tyne derby to beat Fulham in a League Cup quarterfinal and draw Chelsea in the Premier League last week. The Magpies sit 11th on the Premier League table with 23 points.

The total is three fewer than seventh-place Manchester United, who are eyeing a win that would bring them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea and fifth-place Liverpool to start the Premier League weekend.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knock), Lewis Hall (knock), Lewis Miley (knock), Joelinton (fitness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (soft tissue - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction

Ruben Amorim has done some wonderful things for Manchester United but St. James’ Park is a very difficult place to play as a visitor and he’s missing his best center back (De Ligt), playmaker (Fernandes), forward (Mbeumo), and a wingback who is at-worst tied for the best option at that position (Diallo). The Magpies aren’t super healthy either but have their top dogs and should have enough to join the Red Devils on 26 points as Nick Woltemade and/or Yoane Wissa will find the score sheet. Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle United.