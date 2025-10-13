 Skip navigation
Cape Verde qualify for first ever World Cup with 3-0 win over Eswatini

  
Published October 13, 2025 02:01 PM

Cape Verde completed its stunning run through World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Eswatini on Monday at the National Stadium in Praia. sending a nation with a population under 600,000 to this summer’s tournament proper.

The Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks) had only reached their first Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, and were expected to compete for second in Group D at CAF World Cup qualifying after being drawn with Cameroon.

MORE — CAF World Cup qualifying hub

Led by manager Bubista, however, Cape Verde went unbeaten at home, winning four of five matches and not allowing a goal on home soil. That included a 1-0 win over Cameroon and helped offset a 4-1 loss in Yaounde.

Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and Stopira scored goals just after halftime on Monday, rendering Cameroon’s result versus Angola immaterial. The Indomitable Lions drew Angola and will finish second in the group, hopeful of a playoff route to the World Cup.

Many of Cape Verde’s top performers have paid more dues than most on this journey, as four of their top-five most capped players in their history are on the roster in Ryan Mendes, Vozinha, Stopira, and Garry Rodrigues. Mendes is also the program’s all-time goals leader (22).

Cape Verde was part of Portugal until 1974, and not a member of FIFA until 1982. That’s when the Tubarões Azuis joined the African Confederation.

Dailon Rocha Livramento goal as Cape Verde reach World Cup