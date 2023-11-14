African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

A record nine teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and 10 is a possibility as the 54 nations of CAF begin their battle for places in the North American-based tournament.

Well, technically it’s already down to 53, as Eritrea has withdrawn from qualification, but we’ll lay out the schedule, standings, and more in this post.

[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]

There are stars from around world soccer in CAF, including dozens of Premier League players like Manchester United’s Andre Onana, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma, and a trio of Nottingham Forest stars on the Ivory Coast.

Competition will be fierce with only one guaranteed spot available to Mali and Ghana (Group I), Nigeria and South Africa (Group C), and Senegal and DR Congo (Group B).

Here’s everything you need to know for African World Cup qualifying.

Premier League players in African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification

Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves), Said Benrahma (West Ham)

Benin: Halid Djankpata (Everton)

Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Cameroon: Andre Onana (Manchester United), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Dem Rep of Congo: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Equatorial Guinea: Basilio Rieno (Burnley)

Gabon: Mario Lemina (Wolves)

Ghana: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jeff Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

Ivory Coast: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Hamed Traore (Bournemouth), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham)

Mali: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace), Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United), Boubacar Traore (Wolves)

Morocco: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Anass Zaroury (Burnley)

Nigeria: Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest)

Senegal: Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

South Africa: Lyle Foster (Burnley)

Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Samy Chouchane (Brighton)

Zimbabwe: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (Nov. 15, 2023 - Oct. 14 2025): 54 teams, nine groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup , four best runners-up go to playoff semifinals

, four best runners-up go to playoff semifinals Second round (Nov. 10-18, 2025): Four best group runners-up stage semifinal, final. Winner plays inter-confederation playoff.

African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

Matchday 1

Wednesday, November 15

Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia — 8am ET

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe — 8am ET

DR Congo vs Mauritania — 11am ET

Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone — 2pm ET

Thursday, November 16

Burundi vs Gambia — 8am ET

Botswana vs Mozambique —8am ET

Nigeria vs Lesotho — 11am ET

Sudan vs Togo — 11am ET

Gabon vs Kenya — 11am ET

Algeria vs Somalia — 11am ET

Egypt vs Djibouti — 11am ET

Morocco vs Eritrea — canceled

Cape Verde vs Angola — 2pm ET

Friday, November 17

Eswatini vs Libya — 8am ET

Comoros vs Central African Republic — 8am ET

Guinea vs Uganada — 8am ET

Liberia vs Malawi — 11am ET

Zambia vs Rep. Congo — 11am ET

Ghana vs Madagascar — 11am ET

Mali vs Chad — 2pm ET

Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau — 2pm ET

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe — 2pm ET

Ivory Coast vs Seychelles — 2pm ET

Cameroon vs Mauritius — 2pm ET

Saturday, November 18

South Africa vs Benin — 8am ET

Niger vs Tanzania — 11am ET

Senegal vs South Sudan — 2pm ET

Matchday 2

Sunday, November 19

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria — 8am ET

Burundi vs Gabon — 8am ET

Mozambique vs Algeria — 8am ET

Sudan vs DR Congo — 11am ET

Sierra Leone vs Egypt — 11am ET

Monday, November 20

Djibouti vs Guinea-Bissau — 8am ET

Gambia vs Ivory Coast — 11am ET

Eritrea vs Rep Congo — canceled

Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea — 11am ET

Seychelles vs Kenya — 2pm ET

Mali vs Central African Republic — 2pm ET

Chad vs Madagascar — 2pm ET

Tuesday, November 21

Lesotho vs Benin — 8am ET

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification — Standings/table

Group A



Burkina Faso Djibouti Egypt Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Sierra Leone

Group B



Democratic Republic of Congo Mauritania Senegal South Sudan Sudan Togo

Group C



Benin Lesotho Nigeria Rwanda South Africa Zimbabwe

Group D



Angola Cape Verde Cameroon Eswatini Libya Mauritius

Group E



Republic of Congo Morocco Niger Tanzania Zambia Eritrea — withdrew

Group F



Burundi Ivory Coast Gabon Gambia Kenya Seychelles

Group G



Algeria Botswana Guinea Mozambique Somalia Uganda

Group H



Equatorial Guinea Liberia Malawi Namibia Sao Tome and Principe Tunisia

Group I

