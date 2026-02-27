2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

It’s time for the annual Daytona Supercross round in the middle of the city’s famed Bike Week as a healthy field tackles the infield course at Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

For nearly a decade, this has been Eli Tomac’s house, but there have been so many twists and turns in the 2026 season that it’s anyone’s guess who will run well this weekend. Jett Lawrence beat Tomac in a head-to-head contest two years ago. Ken Roczen triumphed over Cooper Webb last year as both Lawrence and Tomac missed this round to injury.

And if there weren’t enough unknowns already, a 95 percent chance of rain overnight between Friday and Saturday threatens to soak the course and create some interesting lines. It’s safe to assume that this is one race fans will not want to miss.

No one full anticipated the 250 podium last week in Arlington. A huge crash in Turn 1 opened the door for two riders who recently returned from injury to finish first and second. Fans should have a clearer picture of who will run strong in the East division after this week, but Daytona is not exactly a standard race track, so it may take a couple of rounds to get a complete snapshot.

For those who live outside Florida: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will begin live Saturday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

DAYTONA ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

DAYTONA MAP

DAYTONA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:32 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:49 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:08 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders