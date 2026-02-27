 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton crashes.jpg
Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 26, 2026 08:46 PM

It’s time for the annual Daytona Supercross round in the middle of the city’s famed Bike Week as a healthy field tackles the infield course at Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

For nearly a decade, this has been Eli Tomac’s house, but there have been so many twists and turns in the 2026 season that it’s anyone’s guess who will run well this weekend. Jett Lawrence beat Tomac in a head-to-head contest two years ago. Ken Roczen triumphed over Cooper Webb last year as both Lawrence and Tomac missed this round to injury.

And if there weren’t enough unknowns already, a 95 percent chance of rain overnight between Friday and Saturday threatens to soak the course and create some interesting lines. It’s safe to assume that this is one race fans will not want to miss.

MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence with Lars Lindstrom.jpg
Honda HRC “absolutely infuriated” by lack of penalties for red light, red cross flag violations
Lars Lindstrom: “The team, Honda management, and I are absolutely infuriated that there wasn’t more done in this situation.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

No one full anticipated the 250 podium last week in Arlington. A huge crash in Turn 1 opened the door for two riders who recently returned from injury to finish first and second. Fans should have a clearer picture of who will run strong in the East division after this week, but Daytona is not exactly a standard race track, so it may take a couple of rounds to get a complete snapshot.

For those who live outside Florida: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will begin live Saturday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

DAYTONA ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

DAYTONA MAP

Daytona SX Track Map.jpg

DAYTONA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
3:32 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
3:49 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:08 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders