How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Chelsea in a big London derby on Sunday as the Gunners aim to keep their title dreams on track.

Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-1 at Spurs in the north London derby last weekend and Viktor Gyokeres is bang in form up top. Arsenal are dealing with the pressure of the situation pretty well and they will be hoping title rivals Man City slip up at Leeds ahead of this game. Arsenal have beaten Chelsea twice recently in the League Cup semifinals but both were tight games and they know this will be one of their toughest tests remaining en route to a possible title.

Chelsea slipped up at home to Burnley last weekend as Liam Rosenior’s side should have been well clear but after having Wesley Fofana sent off they ended up letting in a last-gasp equalizer. That has hit their top four hopes and despite all of Chelsea’s talent, silly defensive mistakes and a lack of clinical finishing is costing them dear.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (March 1)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Mikel Merino and Max Dowman remain out, while Kai Havertz, Ben White and Bukayo Saka are nursing injuries. It’s likely that Mikel Arteta will go with the same starting lineup as the win at Spurs last weekend but Martin Odegaard could come in for Eberechi Eze in midfield and Cristhian Mosquera could start at right back in place of Jurrien Timber given the latter has been having his minutes managed.

Chelsea team news, focus

Wesley Fofana is suspended after his silly red card against Burnley last weekend, which is a big blow for Chelsea’s defense. Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Filip Jorgensen and Jamie Gittens are all out, while Romeo Lavia is building up his fitness and could feature. Estevao has a hamstring issue and is being monitored. Joao Pedro has been in excellent form up top, while Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like a really tricky game for Arsenal to negotiate and given Chelsea’s need for a win to boost their top four hopes, it should be an open, exciting game. A draw seems likely. Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea.