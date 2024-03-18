North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
AUTO: APR 09 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballrodonv2_240318.jpg
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_suzuki_240318.jpg
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
nbc_dps_dponjustinfieldstothesteelers_240318.jpg
Fields in a ‘great situation’ with Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
AUTO: APR 09 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballrodonv2_240318.jpg
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_suzuki_240318.jpg
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
nbc_dps_dponjustinfieldstothesteelers_240318.jpg
Fields in a ‘great situation’ with Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

  
Published March 18, 2024 03:40 PM

CONCACAF’s qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is going to look quite unusual given the three spots allotted to hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the tournament.

[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]

The Hexagonal and Octagonal are no more, replaced by a playoff first round and two rounds of group play,

[ MORE: USMNT in 2024 — schedule, results, more ]

At least three nations will seal places at the tournament, and two remaining teams will be given places in the inter-confederation playoffs as up to five teams joins the Canucks, El Tri, and Yanks in the 2026 World Cup.

North and Central America (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

  • First round (March 22-26, 2024): Four teams, home and away
  • Second round (June 5, 2024 - June 10, 2025): 30 teams, six groups, top two from each group advance
  • Third round (begins Sept. 2025): 12 teams, three groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, top two second-place teams advance to inter-confederation playoffs

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

H

Anguilla vs Turks ands Caicos
U.S. Virgin Islands vs British Virgin Islands

March 26

Turks and Caicos vs Anguilla
British Virgin Islands vs U.S. Virgin Islands

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups

Fixtures begin in June 2024

Group A

  1. Honduras
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Cuba
  4. Bermuda
  5. Cayman Islands

Group B

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Trinidad and Tobago
  3. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  4. Grenada
  5. Bahamas

Group C

  1. Haiti
  2. Curacao
  3. Saint Lucia
  4. Barbados
  5. Aruba

Group D

  1. Panama
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Guyana
  4. Montserrat
  5. Belize

Group E

  1. Jamaica
  2. Guatemala
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. Dominica
  5. U.S. Virgin Islands or British Virgin Islands

Group F

  1. El Salvador
  2. Suriname
  3. Puerto Rico
  4. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  5. Turks and Caicos or Anguilla

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — Third round groups fixtures, results

TBD