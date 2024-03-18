North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

CONCACAF’s qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is going to look quite unusual given the three spots allotted to hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the tournament.

The Hexagonal and Octagonal are no more, replaced by a playoff first round and two rounds of group play,

At least three nations will seal places at the tournament, and two remaining teams will be given places in the inter-confederation playoffs as up to five teams joins the Canucks, El Tri, and Yanks in the 2026 World Cup.

North and Central America (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (March 22-26, 2024): Four teams, home and away

Second round (June 5, 2024 - June 10, 2025): 30 teams, six groups, top two from each group advance

Third round (begins Sept. 2025): 12 teams, three groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, top two second-place teams advance to inter-confederation playoffs

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

H

Anguilla vs Turks ands Caicos

U.S. Virgin Islands vs British Virgin Islands

March 26

Turks and Caicos vs Anguilla

British Virgin Islands vs U.S. Virgin Islands

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups

Fixtures begin in June 2024

Group A

Honduras Antigua and Barbuda Cuba Bermuda Cayman Islands

Group B

Costa Rica Trinidad and Tobago Saint Kitts and Nevis Grenada Bahamas

Group C

Haiti Curacao Saint Lucia Barbados Aruba

Group D

Panama Nicaragua Guyana Montserrat Belize

Group E



Jamaica Guatemala Dominican Republic Dominica U.S. Virgin Islands or British Virgin Islands

Group F



El Salvador Suriname Puerto Rico Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Turks and Caicos or Anguilla

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — Third round groups fixtures, results

TBD