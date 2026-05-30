What are the next steps for Arsenal, Arteta after agonizing Champions League final defeat?

Arsenal were so close to a sensational Premier League and UEFA Champions League double in 2025-26, so there really isn’t that much to fix.

MORE — Mikel Arteta reaction | Player ratings

But the Gunners know if you stand still you will fall way off and losing in the Champions League final on penalty kicks to PSG is hurting them and Arteta wants it to fuel them to keep improving.

“I think you have to go through the emotions. If you are in pain, go through the pain. If you think you could have done something else, learn from it. That is it and reflect on that and show the ambition that we want to again,” Arteta told TNT Sports in the UK after the game. “We need to recognize the season that we’ve had. But at the moment nobody is going to take the pain away from you.”

There are a few key areas that Arteta will focus on over the summer as they look to build on a massive step forward this season, as they ended their Premier League title drought after 22 years and want more silverware.

Sign a new forward, left winger

This is the main thing in terms of player recruitment and transfers for this summer. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both worked so hard over the years but the former is coming towards the end of his career at the very top and the latter just hasn’t been clinical enough or had the impact needed in attack. Up top Kai Havertz had a big impact early against PSG and played well after being thrown in to start, but his fitness record is concerning. And then you have Viktor Gyokeres, who had a tough first season at Arsenal despite being their top goalscorer. It’s pretty clear that Arsenal will look to upgrade their center forward options once again this summer. But their main priority will be to provide more quality on the left wing. That side of their attack is lacking and they have the finances to spend big on a real difference maker. They are now building from a position of incredible strength.

New contract for Arteta

This is pretty much a given and should be wrapped up pretty soon as the club have to make it a priority. Whatever you think about Arteta and the style of play he prefers, how can you be anything other than massively impressed with how he has turned things around at Arsenal? They won the league title, are absolutely machines defensively and from set pieces, and he has created a culture and mentality among the players, coaches and fans which pushes everyone to do absolutely everything they can to win. Ensuring that Arteta sticks around to lead this Arsenal project long-term has to be the number one priority for the club this summer.

Take more risks and give youngsters a chance

I think anyone who watches Arsenal regularly knows that they often do what they have to do with minimum fuss and are a ruthless, efficient team. Are they the most beautiful football team ever to watch? Absolutely not. But they win. Next season Arteta should tweak the playing style slightly and it of course depends on the kind of additions he gets this summer. He should also get the likes of Max Dowman, Marli Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri on the pitch more. Arsenal’s core group is incredibly experienced, physical and they are born leaders. Adding in some youth and energy more often could help Arsenal become more unpredictable and make any trophy wins less of a grind and more enjoyable for everyone.

Make Declan Rice captain

Right after the final ended in hearbreak Declan Rice spoke to TNT Sports in the UK about how he was feeling. He said he was ‘gutted’ and ‘devastated’ but the way he spoke proves just how much of a leader he is. Martin Odegaard is a fine player and captain, but Arsenal probably need to give Rice the armband for next season and maybe this is time for Odegaard to move on with Max Dowman, Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly around? “I am so proud of this group and these boys. What a season. It has been incredible. I can’t speak highly enough of everyone,” Rice said. “I am obviously gutted but I’m trying to take a little bit of perspective from where we started back last July to where we are now. It has been an incredible journey this season. We will be back... I think we’ve come really far as a group this year. This is only the start for this group. We got over the line in the Premier League, which was a dream come true. This would have been one step further. It wasn’t meant to be but we keep building. Since I’ve come to the club it was a quarterfinal exit, semifinal and now a final. We keep going, we stay positive and that is one thing about this group. This isn’t going to define us.”