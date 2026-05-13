Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13

The Yankees (27-16) and the Orioles (19-24) wrap up their three-game series at Camden Yards this afternoon. The threat of rain has pushed the start time to 1:05P Eastern, so let’s dive in quickly.

New York snapped their four-game losing streak last night with a 6-2 win. It has been a rare occurrence when the Yankees have not relied on Ben Rice or Aaron Judge to carry the offense but last night was one such night. Paul Goldshmidt homered on the first pitch of the game and Trent Grisham hit a three-run shot in the third to spark the offense. Will Warren allowed just two runs over 5.2 innings to earn his fifth win in six decisions this season. Samuel Basallo and Tyler O’Neill drove in the O’s runs.

The Yankees send Max Fried to the bump today. The ace has been special most days this season allowing three or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts. He will be opposed by Kyle Bradish of the Orioles. Bradish has only allowed more than three runs in one of his eight starts, but he has only lasted beyond the fifth inning in three of the eight.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Orioles

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Amazon Prime Video, MASN



Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-194), Baltimore Orioles (+159)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-115), Orioles +1.5 (-105)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 13:



Yankees: Max Fried

Season Totals: 58.2 IP, 4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 48K, 18 BB

Max Fried Season Totals: 58.2 IP, 4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 48K, 18 BB Orioles: Kyle Bradish

Season Totals: 41.0 IP, 1-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 45K, 22 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Orioles

Gunnar Henderson is 0-8 in this series and 8-48 (.167) in May

is 0-8 in this series and 8-48 (.167) in May Pete Alonso snapped an 0-11 string with a hit last night

snapped an 0-11 string with a hit last night Aaron Judge has hit safely in 3 games (4-10) with 1 HR

has hit safely in 3 games (4-10) with 1 HR After opening the month of May with 9 hits in his first 22 ABs, Ryan McMahon is 1 for his last 15.

is 1 for his last 15. Austin Wells is 4-30 (.133) in May



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Betts needs time to return to form after injury Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts returned to the lineup after missing time with an oblique injury and Eric Samulski details how fantasy managers should use Betts in their lineup.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Orioles

The Yankees are 13-10 on the road this season

The O’s are 11-12 at home this season

The Yankees are 24-19 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 19-24 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 26 times in Orioles’ games this season (26-17)

The OVER has cashed 18 times for the Yankees this season (18-24)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play of the Game Total BUT is recommending a play on the Yankees Team Total OVER 4.5.



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