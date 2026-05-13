Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13

The Phillies (20-22) and the Red Sox (17-24) take the field for Game 2 of their three-game series tonight at Fenway Park in Beantown.

Last night, Zach Wheeler was exceptional allowing just one run on six hits over 7.1 innings as the Phillies edged the Red Sox 2–1. Kyle Schwarber went yard for the fifth straight game. Bryson Stott added an RBI double, while Boston’s lone run came on a Ceddanne Rafaela RBI single in the seventh. Schwarber now leads MLB with 17 homers. As a team, the Red Sox have hit just 29 home runs.

Andrew Painter gets the ball tonight for the Phillies. The rookie is looking to bounce back from his last outing in which he gave up eight runs over just 3.2 innings. Sonny Gray takes the mound for Boston looking to build on his last start in which he shut out the Tigers allowing just four hits over five innings. The veteran has made six starts this season and allowed more than three earned runs one time.

The Sox have lost two straight and are 5-5 in the last ten games. The Phillies have won three in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten as they climb back towards .500 for the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-131), Philadelphia Phillies (+109)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+153), Phillies +1.5 (-186)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 13:



Red Sox: Sonny Gray

Season Totals: 28.0 IP, 3-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15K, 7 BB

Sonny Gray Season Totals: 28.0 IP, 3-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15K, 7 BB Phillies: Andrew Painter

Season Totals: 32.2 IP, 1-4, 6.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30K, 12 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Phillies

Kyle Schwarber has homered in 5 straight games (6 HRs)

has homered in 5 straight games (6 HRs) Brandon Marsh is riding a 13-game hitting streak (21-46) and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games (30-69)

is riding a 13-game hitting streak (21-46) and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games (30-69) Ceddanne Rafaela is 5-16 over his last 4 games and 11-39 in May

is 5-16 over his last 4 games and 11-39 in May Trevor Story was 1-3 last night and is 3-19 over his last 5 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Phillies

The Phillies are 8-10 on the road this season

The Red Sox are 7-13 at home this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 11-31 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 15-26 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 19 times in games involving the Red Sox this season (19-21-1)

The OVER has cashed 22 times in Phillies’ games this season (22-18-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Waldschmidt's plate discipline gives him an edge After his impressive series against the Mets, Ryan Waldschmidt has a "good shot" to earn an everyday role for the Diamondbacks, with Eric Samulski advising fantasy managers to add the top prospect right away.

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Phillies:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 9.0 runs

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