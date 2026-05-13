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Supercross names Garrett Marchbanks (450s), Caden Dudney (250s) Rookies of the Year

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 13, 2026 01:11 PM

Garrett Marchbanks has been named the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross series Rookie of the Year in the 450 class, while Caden Dudney has received the same honor in the 250 class.

Garrett Marchbanks

Marchbanks started the season strong with top-15 finishes in the first three rounds. The next two rounds tested his resolve; however. He finished last in Seattle and Arlington.

Marchbanks did not allow those two rounds to shake his confidence. He finished seventh the following week in the Daytona Supercross and turned his season around.

With the Daytona top-10 as a springboard, he came on strong in the second half of the season, earning all of his top-10s and sweeping the top 15 in the final 10 rounds. He replicated his season-best finish with another seventh in the penultimate round in Denver.

SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Caden Dudney ROTY.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Caden Dudney

Dudney began the season in the SMX Next program and found immediate success with a second-place finish at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He won in his next attempt in Houston.

Monster Energy Star Yamaha promoted him to the 250 class beginning with Round 7 in Arlington. He finished 13th in the 250 East division and almost cracked the top 10 the following week in Daytona.

Dudney scored his third top-15 of the season in the Birmingham East-West Showdown, which also included the best riders from the Western division.