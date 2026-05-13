Cubs vs Braves Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13

The Braves (29-13) won the series opener 5-2 over the Cubs (27-15) and have won three straight games. These are two of the teams with the best four records in baseball.

Chicago has lost three straight games after winning 10 consecutive. The Cubs remain in first place of the NL Central by 2.5 games despite the season-long losing streak. Chicago has scored two total runs in the three game losing streak and has been outscored 14-2. However, the Cubs are 4-1 in the last five starts for Shota Imanaga this season and won the past two.

Atlanta has earned its sixth winning steak of three games this season, but has only been able to make it four or more straight wins once. The Braves have outscored their last three opponents 19-6 in that stretch. Atlanta is 9.0 games ahead of Philadelphia and Washington and has the best record in the MLB.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cubs at Braves



Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 7:15 PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atanta, GA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (+113), Chicago Cubs (-136)

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-143), Cubs -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Braves



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (May 13): Shota Imanaga vs. JR Ritchie



Cubs: Shota Imanaga

2026 stats: 47.1 IP, 4-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 53 Ks, 13 BB



Braves: JR Ritchie

2026 Stats: 17.1 IP, 1-0, 3.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 Ks, 12 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki is hitting .284 with 29 hits and 53 total bases over 102 at-bats

is hitting .284 with 29 hits and 53 total bases over 102 at-bats The Cubs’ Dansby Swanson is hitting .197 with 27 hits and 33 strikeouts over 137 at-bats

is hitting .197 with 27 hits and 33 strikeouts over 137 at-bats The Braves’ Michael Harris II is hitting .311 with 41 hits and 67 total bases over 132 at-bats

is hitting .311 with 41 hits and 67 total bases over 132 at-bats The Braves’ Austin Riley is hitting .220 with 35 hits and 47 strikeouts over 159 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Braves



The Cubs are 19-23 ATS this season

The Braves are an MLB-best 29-13 ATS this season

The Cubs are 24-17-1 to the Over this season

The Braves are 21-18-3 to the Under this season

The Braves are an MLB-best 8-2 ATS as underdogs and 3-1 ATS as home underdogs

The Cubs are 7-12 ATS on the road and 4-8 ATS as road favorites

The Braves are 4-0 to the Under as home underdogs

The Braves are an MLB-best 8-2 to the Under as underdogs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Braves

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Braves.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.5

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