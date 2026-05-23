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Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez leaves game against Cubs in 6th inning because of back spasms

  
Published May 23, 2026 04:41 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the middle of an at-bat in the sixth inning because of back spasms.

After fouling off a pitch from Colin Rea to fall behind 0-2, Alvarez appeared to be in discomfort. Zach Dezenzo stepped in as a pinch-hitter, and swung and missed on the next pitch to complete the strikeout.

Alvarez was chatting with the training staff in the on-deck circle before the at-bat, his third of the game. The three-time All-Star is batting .300 with 15 homers and 31 RBIs.