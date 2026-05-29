How to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Live stream info, schedule, preview for Sunday

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another thrilling Sunday slate of baseball action. The excitement begins at 12:00 PM ET with an MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup featuring the Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles on Peacock and NBCSN. Later, at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

After making consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024, the Baltimore Orioles entered last season with high hopes, but finished last in the AL East with a 75-87 record. 2023 Manager of the Year Brandon Hyde was fired mid-season after a 15-28 start.

The Orioles, now under first-year manager Craig Albernaz, are looking to find stability, although questions remain surrounding their rotation.

The Toronto Blue Jays look to build off of last season’s World Series run that fell just one win shy of the title.

Matt Vasgersian joins Hall-of-Famer Jim Palmer, 2016 World Series champion Dexter Fowler, and reporter John Fanta in the broadcast booth this on Sunday.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles:

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD When: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals - 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Check out the latest MLB player news here!