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Yankees and Rays postponed because of rain forecast, will play doubleheader on Sept. 22

  
Published May 23, 2026 12:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees postponed Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay because of a forecast for sustained rain and will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Sept. 22, which becomes the opener of a four-game series. That day’s regularly scheduled game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Both teams pushed back their scheduled starters by a day for Sunday’s finale of this weekend’s truncated, two-game series. Ryan Weathers (2-2) starts for the Yankees and Drew Rasmussen (4-1) for the Rays.

New York has lost three straight games and 10 of 14.

Tampa Bay has won five straight and 16 of 19. The Rays, a big league-best 34-15, are 4-0 against the Yankees and lead New York by 5 1/2 games in the AL East.