Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13

The Giants beat the Dodgers on Tuesday, 6-2, and the series is 2-0 in favor of the San Francisco. The Giants are now 4-1 against the Dodgers this season.

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 2-4 in his six starts this season, but he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in all six. Ohtani hit a two-hit game in yesterday’s loss, including a home run, which may have snapped his hitting slump. This is only the second multi-hit game of the 10 games.

The Giants are 4-4 in Robbie Ray‘s eight starts this season and allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of those. San Francisco is 4-1 over the last five games and won three consecutive games. The current three-game winning streak ties a season-high for San Francisco as they’ve outscored their opponents, 22-11 in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Dodgers



Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-246), San Francisco Giants (+199)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-105), Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Dodgers



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (May 13): Shoehi Ohtani vs. Robbie Ray



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 stats: 37.0 IP, 2-2, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 42 Ks, 9 BB



Giants: Robbie Ray

2026 Stats: 45.2 IP, 3-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 47 Ks, 18 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .303 with 47 hits and 58 total bases over 155 at-bats

is hitting .303 with 47 hits and 58 total bases over 155 at-bats The Giants’ Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 37 hits and 51 strikeouts over 167 at-bats

is hitting .222 with 37 hits and 51 strikeouts over 167 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .318 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 154 at-bats

is hitting .318 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 154 at-bats The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .240 with 36 hits and 44 strikeouts over 146 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Dodgers



The Giants are 19-23 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 19-23 ATS this season

The Giants are 21-18-3 to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 23-19 to the Under this season

The Giants are 6-3 ATS as a road underdog this season and 5-3-1 to the Under

The Dodgers are 6-15 ATS as a home favorite this season and 11-10 to the Under

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

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