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Bayern Munich 1-1 (5-6 agg.) PSG: Defending champs back in Champions League final

  
Published May 6, 2026 05:07 PM

Defending European champions PSG are heading back to the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Arsenal, after beating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate over 180 brilliant minutes of football.

MOREArsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Ousmane Dembele scored what turned out to be the tie-winning goal in the 3rd minute on Wednesday, putting PSG two goals ahead after winning 5-4 in the first leg last week. Harry Kane eventually scored for Bayern Munich, as he typically does (14 goals in 13 Champions League games this season), but it was too little, too late in the 94th minute.

PSG will face Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30.

Bayern Munich vs PSG live updates - by Andy Edwards

Bayern Munich vs PSG live score: 1-1 (5-6 agg.)

Goalscorers: Ousmane Dembele (3'), Harry Kane (90'+4)

GOAL! Bayern 1-1 (5-6 agg.) PSG: Kane always scores, but is it too late? (90'+4)

GOAL! Bayern 0-1 (4-6 agg.) PSG: Here we go again! Dembele smashes the opener (3')

Bayern Munich starting XI

Neuer - Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer - Kimmich, Pavlovic, Musiala - Olise, Diaz, Kane

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz - Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (May 6)
Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

They looked like the two best teams on the planet, the only ones capable of competing with each other, as they traded goals in a game that finished 5-4 in favor of the Parisian hosts. Now, they head back to Bavaria to settle the score and see who will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid in Budapest, Hungary on May 30.

After the first leg, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany was quizzed over his side’s perceived lack of defensive structure. “What do you want? I think you’ve seen a lot of good, intense defending today,” he rebuffed. “It’s just the margins are so, so small, and you only have two ways. The first one is to go full [attack]; the second one is to retreat fully. The in-between doesn’t work against [PSG’s] level of player, and it doesn’t work against our level of player.” Asked what Bayern’s approach will be in the second leg: “More. Even more.”

Why yes, Vincent, we will gladly have some more of that.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

OUT: Serge Gnabry (thigh), David Santos (thigh)

PSG team news, focus

OUT: Achraf Hakimi (thigh), Lucas Chevalier (thigh)

Bayern Munich vs PSG prediction

There isn’t much to separate these sides as far as the starting XIs are concerned, but PSG’s incredible depth of (attacking) talent has to make them favorites against all comers. If you manage to do a job on them for 60 minutes, congratulations, but here come Bradley Barcola, Fabian Ruiz and even Goncalo Ramos off the bench with fresh legs and new ideas. Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (PSG win 7-6 on aggregate).