USMNT 2-5 Belgium: USA humbled by clinical Red Devils

The USMNT lost 5-2 to Belgium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino was given plenty of food for thought just over two months until the 2026 World Cup begins.

WATCH — Full replay

Weston McKennie gave the USMNT a first half lead in an end-to-end encounter but Zeno Deblast equalized right on half time and that swung the game in Belgium’s favor.

Rudi Garcia’s Belgium were rampant in the second half with Jeremy Doku the chief creator as Amadou Onana put them ahead moments after Christian Pulisic blasted a great chance over.

Soon after Charles De Ketelaere made it 3-1 from the penalty spot after a handball call on Tim Ream, then substitute Dodi Lukebakio curled home a beauty and slotted home another after a poor U.S. clearance to make it 5-1 as things got out of hand quickly.

Patrick Agyemang scored a late consolation goal to make it 5-2 but that came after plenty of subs were made and the damage was done.

Wide areas a big concern for USMNT

As soon as Belgium realized they should get the ball wide early and often, the USMNT were in real trouble. Tim Weah is a fine winger but not a top right back and Sergino Dest being out injured has highlighted that Pochettino doesn’t have many options in that position. Jeremy Doku was a constant threat on the left and on the other flank Antonee Robinson was often overloaded as Christian Pulisic was often caught too high up the pitch and Belgium then played the ball in-behind him to find Alexis Saelemaekers too easily. This game will be a valuable learning experience for Pochettino and he will probably go back to a 3-4-2-1 system when Chris Richards is fit for more defensive solidity. The USMNT did not look well-balanced and even though they created some good chances in the first half, they never had control of this game and Belgium, the number nine team in the world, were always dangerous on the counter and were clinical. The manner of this defeat is a wake up call for the USMNT but it is exactly the level of game they needed ahead of the World Cup. If the USMNT is going to go far this summer, they have to stop teams like Belgium creating chances this easily. Of course, having Dest, Richards and Tyler Adams fit will give them a much better chance of doing that but this result underlines that Pochettino probably has just 12-13 players who can play at the level needed when it comes to knockout games in the World Cup. That is a big concern.

USMNT vs Belgium score: 2-5

McKennie 39', Agyemang 87'; Debast 45', Onana 53', De Ketelaere 60', Lukebakio 68', 82'

Tielemans give the ball away and Agyemang scores

Youri Tielemans gives the ball away under pressure from Ricardo Pepi and it falls straight to Patrick Agyemang who slots home. 5-2 to Belgium.

Patrick Agyemang capitalizes on Ricardo Pepi's press for his sixth USMNT goal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/sJbe4zxiu3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

Turner denies Openda a sixth

A brilliant Belgium counter sees Openda played in. His low shot is saved really well by Turner. McKenzie caught Openda late just after he got the shot off.

Lukebakio slams home after the USMNT can’t clear

A cross comes in and Berhalter can’t clear properly and it falls straight to Lukebakio who slams home a fifth for Belgium. That is so poor defensively from the USMNT. They weren’t tracking runners and gave Belgium so much time and space. This is ugly.

Belgium hit USA for FIVE in Atlanta 😬 pic.twitter.com/xXt4CBArfX — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

Sammens denies Agyemang

A cross to the back post finds Patrick Agyemang but his header is saved well by Sammens.

USMNT make four more subs

Reyna, Agyemang, Pepi and Scally are on for Pulisic, McKennie, Balogun and Tillman. Just over 15 minutes to go in Atlanta. The USMNT have to rescue a bit of pride from this late on.

Dodi Lukebakio curls home a beauty!

What a goal from Dodi Lukebakio. He cuts inside and Max Arfsten has just come on and isn’t close enough. Still, there’s no stopping that finish as Lukebakio bends home a beauty.

Dodi Lukébakio finds the top corner in style 😮‍💨



Belgium lead USMNT 4-1 ❗ pic.twitter.com/ImclyAO8Xw — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

USMNT make a triple sub

Pochettino decides to switch things up after falling two goals behind Freeman, Arfsten and Berhalter are on.

Turner makes a fine double save... but its a penalty kick and De Ketelaere scores!

A long ball finds Doku and he plays a great one-two and he’s in, but Turner makes a fine save. The ball then loops up and it’s headed on goal and takes a deflection but Turner makes another fine save. Two great stops! But the referee has seen a handball by Ream. VAR asks him to go to the monitor but he sticks with his decision. It’s a penalty and Charles De Ketelaere sends Turner the wrong way to make it 3-1. The scoreline is harsh on the USA but Doku has taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

Charles De Ketelaere converts from the spot to make it 3-1 to Belgium 😤 pic.twitter.com/1YIkWYdjPM — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

Pulisic is buzzing around as Weah shanks wide

Christian Pulisic is popping up in dangerous areas. His shot flies wide but he was offside. Then moments later Weah shanks a shot wide. USMNT have responded well to going behind.

Onana scores his first goal for Belgium!

De Bruyne leads the counter and Doku has his cross blocked but the ball drops to Saelemaekers and he puts it on a play for Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana to slot home. Belgium have turned it around either side of half time!

Amadou Onana's first international goal for Belgium turns it around 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6iJnWyQjxe — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

Pulisic hammers well over after a great run!

Pulisic starts the move and Weah finds him in the box. Pulisic wriggles past a few players superbly but then gets it all wrong with his finish as he hammers over.

Roldan on for Johnny at half time

The second half is underway and there is a half time sub from Pochettino as Johnny Cardoso is off and Cristian Roldan is on. Pochettino told the TNT Sports broadcast at half time that he wants to see his team keep the ball better in the second half.

Half time thoughts - Open, entertaining game

Really fun first half in Atlanta as McKennie was denied brilliantly by Lammens, then scored from a corner. But Deblast’s goal just before half time is probably fair because De Bruyne and Doku have really turned on the style.

Saelemaekers denied by Turner!

Belgium almost take the lead at the end of the first half but Saelemaekers sees his shot on goal pushed away by Turner.

Debast drills home!

Doku cuts inside and his effort is denied by Turner and the ball bounces out to Zeno Debast. He drills a low shot through the crowd and it hits the bottom corner of the net. 1-1 as Belgium equalize right on half time.

Zeno Debast squeezes it past Matt Turner from long range 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PDFEUj6Kvt — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2026

De Bruyne goes close!

Belgium have come flying back after conceding and go close twice with a deflected shot rolling just wide, then De Bruyne smashes just wide.

McKennie flicks home from a corner to put the USA 1-0 up!

Robinson’s corner misses everyone and McKennie gets ahead of Raskin and taps home. The USA lead Belgium in Atlanta!

WESTON MCKENNIE STRIKES FIRST FOR THE @USMNT 💥 pic.twitter.com/oIeO3NZeY0 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 28, 2026

De Ketelaere scores, but the goal is ruled out for handball

Doku causes chaos down the left and his low cross is flicked up to De Ketelaere and he taps home. But the ball hit his hand before he finished and a quick VAR confirms the on-field decision.

Balogun’s low shot is saved!

Belgium give the ball away on the edge of their own box and Balgoun is on it but his low shot is too close to Lammens.

Weah whips in a great cross and McKennie almost gets on it

Timothy Weah is having quite the game so far on the right and he beats his man and whips in a great cross to the near post. McKennie is there but can’t get clean contact on his effort.

De Bruyne’s shot deflects on goal and Turner saves

Belgium have started to get on the ball a little more after the hydration break and Kevin de Bruyne’s shot deflects off Mark McKenzie and loops up on goal. Matt Turner has to flick it over the bar.

McKennie booked for dragging back Doku

Jeremy Doku wriggles away from McKennie and the USMNT midfielder drags him back. That is a clear yellow card.

Lammens with a big stop to deny McKennie!

A corner is flicked on to the back post and finds Weston McKennie wide open. He has time to lineup his volley from close range but somehow Senne Lammens saves. That look destined to hit the back of the net.

This angle of the @USMNT's near goal 🫣



USA vs Belgium is live on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/8hp5z4HHhf — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 28, 2026

Pulisic drives forward but his effort is tame

It opens up for Pulisic on the counter and he drives forward but his shot is scuffed well wide. Good opening but he snatched at it.

Saelemaekers blasts over

Kevin de Bruyne pings a corner to the edge of the box to Alexis Saelemaekers and he drills a rising shot which flies just over. Chances at both ends early as this game warms up.

Lammens denies Robinson!

A short corner is worked well to the edge of the box and Antonee Robinson drills a low shot with his right foot which is going in, but Manchester United’s Senne Lammens gets down well to push it away.

Pulisic heads over

A long ball forward finds Weah and he loops in a high cross which Pulisic heads over. That was a tough chance but promising for the USMNT.

Belgium have started brightly

A few shaky moments early on for the USMNT as long balls from Belgium catch out Ream and Robinson down the left side of the defense. On the other flank Doku is bouncing around nicely and Weah has his hands full.

Teams are out for the anthems

Both teams are out for the anthems in Atlanta and it is quite the spectacle with flames flying in the air and the U.S. anthem is played on an electric guitar. It is go time.

🔴 U S A T L 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WcgH0sUkzv — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 28, 2026

Very strong starting lineups from both teams in Atlanta

Well, this is pretty much as expected from Pochettino other than Chris Richards missing out due to an injury. It looks like the USA will go with a 4-2-3-1 system with Tim Weah at right back and Mark McKenzie at center back alongside Tim Ream. A front four of McKennie, Tillman, Pulisic and Balogun is tasty. As for Belgium, their main man Kevin de Bruyne is the playmaker with Jeremy Doku a real threat on the wing. Having Tielemans on the bench shows their strength and Belgium are missing Courtois, Trossard and Lukaku due to injury.

USMNT lineup

Turner; McKennie, McKenzie, Ream, Robinson; Tessmann, Cardoso; Weah, Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun

Belgium lineup

Lammens; Meunier, Mechele, Debast, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers , De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

USMNT team news, focus

Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest are the two main injury absentees from this camp and the latter has been struggling with injuries for some time and that has opened up a real scrap for the right back spot. Having Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun all fit and in the same squad together is a real treat for Pochettino. Plus Brenden Aaronson, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson are all regulars in the Premier League and this team against Belgium should be very close to the starting lineup the USMNT will use in June in their World Cup opener. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent will be pushing hard to be in the World Cup squad but weren’t included in this roster due to injury for CCV and Wright and match sharpness for Sargent. The likes of Ricardo Pepi, Auston Trusty and Malik Tillman all have big chances to nail down a spot on the World Cup roster and the goalkeeping spot is still pretty wide-open but Matt Freese is the frontrunner.

Belgium team news, focus

Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois have all withdrawn from this squad due to injury and that is a real shame. Still, there is plenty of star talent with Youri Tielemans, De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Senne Lammens set to start against the USMNT. Belgium are lacking depth defensively but they have a host of talented young forwards who need to start scoring more regularly with Lois Openda, Dodi Lukebakio, Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Keteleare all playing for huge teams in Europe and they have massive potential.

USMNT vs Belgium preview

This game, plus the friendly against Portugal next Tuesday, will be crucial as the USMNT aim to get a true sense of where they are at ahead of the World Cup on home soil this summer. With close to a full-strength squad to choose from, a real luxury for Pochettino, this clash against a European powerhouse will be a great indicator of what this young American team can achieve.

Belgium have been consistently excellent for over a decade now as their remarkable pipeline of talent just keeps on churning out stars. This team may not be the ‘Golden Generation’ which finished third in the 2018 World Cup but Rudi Garcia still has the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku to call on this summer, plus plenty of emerging talents ready to make the next step.

USMNT vs Belgium prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game and the USMNT will be happy enough with a draw. USMNT 1-1 Belgium.

How to watch USMNT vs Belgium live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:30pm ET Saturday (March 28)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo (en Espanol)

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (en Espanol)