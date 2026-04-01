USMNT 0-2 Portugal: Yanks fall flat in final friendly before World Cup roster decisions

Mauricio Pochettino hoped to see a resounding response and a bounce-back performance after the USMNT was run ragged by Belgium on Saturday, but instead the Yanks flashed precious few bright spots and were beaten 2-0 defeat by Portugal on Tuesday.

MORE — USMNT player ratings vs Portugal

The final friendlies — the last chance for any number of players to make their case for a 2026 World Cup roster spot — were a useful measuring stick for the USMNT, a glimpse of what awaits them in the knockout rounds this summer (should they make it through the group stage). Final verdict: still a lot of work to do.

MORE — Pochettino’s Plan B fails, so what is Plan C?

Francisco Trincao put Portugal ahead with composed finish in the 36th minute, making the most of a midfield turnover by the Americans and quickly launching a counter-attack the other way. Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes left a clever back-heel pass for Trincao for the first goal, and picked out Joao Felix with a corner kick to the top of the penalty area for goal no. 2. The set-piece routine gave Felix 10-plus yards of space and time to receive the ball and smash a right-footed finish past four defenders and goalkeeper Matt Freese.

MORE — USMNT player ratings vs Belgium

Pochettino will name his World Cup squad on May 26, just days before the USMNT faces Senegal (May 31) and Germany (June 6) in their final tune-ups before opening the tournament against Paraguay on June 12.

USA vs Portugal live updates - by Andy Edwards

USA vs Portugal final score: 0-2

Goalscorers: Francisco Trincao (37'), Joao Felix (59')

GOAL! USA 0-2 Portugal: Joao Felix smashes one through traffic (59')

João Félix had time to pick the corner out perfectly 🎯 pic.twitter.com/s27zVvbRaB — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 1, 2026

GOAL! USA 0-1 Portugal: Trincao tucks it home after Fernandes’ clever backheel (37')

That Bruno Fernandes back heel to set up Francisco Trincão 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Jk7QATdnjw — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 31, 2026

USMNT starting XI

Freese - Freeman, Richards, Trusty, Robinson - Morris, Berhalter, McKennie - Tillman, Pulisic, Weah

Portugal starting XI

Sa - Dalot, Araujo, Inacio, Cancelo - Costa, Vitinha, Fernandes - Trincao, Neto, Ramos

How to watch USMNT vs Portugal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Tuesday (March 31)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Universo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (en Espanol)

USMNT team news, focus

With center backs Chris Richards and Miles Robinson struggling with injury, Robinson is out but Richards has all of a sudden made himself available against Portugal on Tuesday. That should allow Pochettino to switch to a 3-4-3 formation, which he had plenty of success with in 2025, and it will make the USMNT stronger on defending counter attacks. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Auston Trusty, Ricardo Pepi, Matt Freese and Aidan Morris could all start and Pochettino will be looking for his side to keep the ball better and be less stretched defensively on the counter.

Portugal team news, focus

Martinez will likely rotate his side but key players like Ruben Neves, Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes could all start again after playing 45 minutes against Mexico. Bruno Fernandes may not start as he played 77 minutes against Mexico, while Joao Neves, Diogo Dalot, Pedro Neto and Vitinha could all start after being on the bench at the weekend. With Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rafael Leao not even in this squad, you start to understand just how stacked Portugal are.

USMNT vs Portugal prediction

Even though this is a friendly, it feels like a big moment for Pochettino’s USMNT project. They will make this game a lot tighter but Portugal’s attacking quality will shine through. USMNT 0-2 Portugal.