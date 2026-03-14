This feels like the night Arsenal won the Premier League title

LONDON — Given how close they’ve come in recent years, only to stumble at the final few hurdles on multiple occasions, it’s risky to say this but here it goes: this is the night Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title.

On Saturday they won in dramatic fashion late on against Everton, then a few hours later Manchester City slipped up and drew at West Ham.

Arsenal are now nine points clear of City, who have a game in-hand and host Arsenal on April 19.

And even though there are still nervy games similar to this Everton one to come (Bournemouth, Newcastle, Fulham and West Ham will be no pushovers), it feels like Arsenal just can’t mess this up with seven games to go.

When we look back at the story of the 2025-26 season, this feels like the night it finally and decisively swung in Arsenal’s favor as they’re agonizingly close to a first league title in 22 years.

Every title-winning season has the moment when it finally seems realistic, and the way Arsenal won against Everton and then Man City slipped up at West Ham seems very likely to be that moment.

🙌 Absolute scenes here at Arsenal! Gyokeres and Dowman score late to secure a vital victory against Everton, and my word that was tense!



Recap, video highlights and more ➡️ https://t.co/sqkoB6ou1a



My thoughts on #AFC’s crucial win and what it means for the title race ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lBOvcoSifm — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 14, 2026

It could have been so different. But small moments make the big difference.

Struggling to break down a stubborn Toffees side, Arsenal’s fans were venting their frustration and desperation.

“Go forward!” they shrieked, “wake up!” they barked as moans and groans fell down from the stands and a few chants broke out to try and cover the nerves. With just a few minutes to go, it wasn’t looking good. The tension was unbearable. They were about to give Man City a big boost in the title race.

Then in the 89th minute the big moment arrived. A cross was missed by Jordan Pickford, Piero Hincapie thighed it towards goal and Viktor Gyokeres positioned himself perfectly to tap home. Cue pandemonium and huge, joyful, relief.

Max Dowman, 16 years and 73 days old, then scored with the final attack of the game to spark utter jubilation. They knew how big this was.

The noise when Dowman’s goal went in was just incredible. The stadium shook as he ran towards an empty net and tapped home to become the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. Something like that happening added extra gloss to a famous night.

Dowman becomes youngest-ever scorer in PL history Max Dowman, 16, has made an instant impact for Arsenal against Everton off the bench and now he's made history as the youngest-ever scorer in Premier League history.

Arsenal’s fans celebrated loudly as they danced off into the night just a few minutes after they were preparing to slink home quietly in the shadows.

Standing in the tunnel area deep beneath the stadium after the game, you could hear their celebrations continuing in the concourses above with the thud of thousands of fans jumping up and down in pure delight. Those celebrations would continue long into the night in the pubs around north London too.

And the celebrations would get bigger.

A huge roar was heard from the players’ lounge when West Ham equalized against Manchester City as everyone gathered to see if this was going to be the moment the title finally started to feel even closer. It was a big night for Arsenal’s players, coaches, their families and friends.

Arsenal’s players will of course say all of the right things about having to stay focused and taking it one game at a time as they not only chase the Premier League title but also a quadruple in the coming weeks.

There will still be nervy moments to come but Arsenal won’t let this slip.

Thanks to their incredible squad depth, clear mental progression to navigate tough moments like this one and the lack of strong enough contenders for the title this season, it is no longer possible for Arsenal to mess this up.

You can bookmark this: Saturday, March 14, 2026 was the night Arsenal won the Premier League title.