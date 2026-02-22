Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after smash-and-grab win at Nottingham Forest?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s reaction to Sunday’s three-point escape from Nottingham Forest will speak volumes.

After all, his Reds looked like the side that were in relegation danger and just off a plane home from Turkiye at midweek. And they had a goal taken off the board at the death only to score another one beyond the minimum five minutes of stoppage time.

Liverpool were fortunate to claim three points at the City Ground and were downright dominated at times, especially in the first half as Vitor Pereira’s Forest made a bold bid to sweep the season series with the Reds.

A penny for Slot’s thoughts? We’ll pay a pound or more considering he’ll also be able to share an update on Florian Wirtz’s surprising pregame removal from the lineup.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after sluggish performance at Nottingham Forest?

A bit fortunate today? “If you score in the last minute there’s always an element of luck but so many times this season we’ve deserved more than we got. Not today. A draw would’ve been a fairer result.”

Florian Wirtz pregame injury big part of bad first half? “I hope there’s more to it than that. We’ve missed players throughout the whole season. Another miss because he’s in really good form but someone else has to do a job. The first half was difficult because Forest played well and have very good players.”

On switching positions for Jones and Szoboszlai in the first half: “To get a little bit more control over their midfield because we lost every ball. We could not keep the ball for one second. If we went long, we lost the duel or a second ball. We had to defend a lot of set pieces. We stayed in the game and the second half was a completely different game. We took over the game maybe because they played on Thursday and that was a first for us that a team played and we were off this week. The extra time we scored twice and I thought with all that’s happened this season that both would be disallowed but fortune changed for us finally.”

On Rio Ngumoha’s role increasing: “He is and he already plays a big part for a 17-year-old. Tell me wherever in the Premier League a 17-year-old has had as much playing time as him.”

Update on Florian Wirtz? “Not more than before the game. He tried in warm-up but wasn’t able to play. When you’re 90 minutes sitting on the bench, it’s no use asking how he feels. Luckily there’s a week to go before we play again.”

Alexis Mac Allister reaction to disallowed goal, eventual match-winner

Thoughts on the game? “Mixed feelings to be honest. I love scoring. I love winning so in that sense it’s a really good day but on the other hand we did not play very well. There’s a lot to improve.”

Did the first goal hit your arm? “I did but I feel like it’s a bit harsh because it hit my back as well. It’s harsh but a fair decision.”

Did you think your chance had gone? “I thought I was going to get another one even before the throw-in, I told Hugo it was going to be our goal, our situation. I had another opportunity and glad it went in.”

Why didn’t this game go well? “I don’t know. We need to analyze during the week what we did wrong. The intensity wasn’t there. We couldn’t build up from the back. There are plenty of things we need to work on.”

Did Florian Wirtz pregame injury change the game? “Florian is a really good player but at the same time Curtis came in and has a lot of quality. Maybe a different shape, maybe a different way to play. In the middle of the first half we changed. It definitely didn’t work but hopefully next game we can do better.”