Everton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Everton will try to snap their winless slide at seven games and move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, when Crystal Palace visit Goodison Park on Monday.

WATCH EVERTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Heading into matchweek 25, the Toffees are 18th in the table, a point behind Luton Town, who have a game in hand, just on the other side of the thin red line. The winless run hit seven games (0W-3D-4L) last time out, as Erling Haaland scored two late goals and Manchester City beat Everton 2-0. Monday represent perhaps the best chance for Sean Dyche’s side to win a game for quite some time, with four top-half sides — Brighton, West Ham, Manchester United and Liverpool — to follow. Everton will visit Luton in matchweek 36, in what could be the PL’s most important relegation six-pointer of the season.

Things aren’t going much, if at all, better at Crystal Palace these days, as the Eagles now sit just five points clear of the drop after winning just two of their last 13 Premier League outings (2W-3D-8L). Speculation over Roy Hodgson’s job has given way to worries and best wishes for his health after Hodgson reportedly collapsed at training on Thursday and was transported to the hospital, where he is now “stable” according to the club. Star attackers Michael Olise (6 goals, 3 assists in just 11 appearances) and Eberechi Eze (5 goals, 1 assist) remain out due to hamstring injuries.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Godfrey (illness), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (ankle)