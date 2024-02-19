Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager with immediate effect.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Hodgson was taken ill during a training session last week but Palace confirmed in the statement announcing Hodgson’s departure that the 76-year-old is now out of hospital and ‘doing well’ health wise.

Palace currently sit five points above the relegation zone ahead of their massive game at Everton (who sit in the final relegation place) on Monday. Hodgson’s assistants Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy will take charge of Palace at Goodison Park, as a new manager is expected to be appointed in the coming days.

Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira in March and led Palace to an incredible run in the second half of last season as they finished in 11th place. That led to him signing a one-year contract to continue as manager this season and despite Palace starting well they’ve won just three of their last 17 games to put themselves in the relegation scrap.

With his contract as Palace boss set to run out this summer, Hodgson has agreed to move on now. The Eagles are reportedly planning to appoint a new manager this week and former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is the favorite.

Hodgson explains reason for exit

Hodgson thanked the players, fans and staff of Crystal Palace for giving him the opportunity to manage his boyhood club for six seasons over two spells but he stood down citing Palace’s desire to appoint a new manager to lead them into the future.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer,” Hodgson said.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had the following to say: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club.

“Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy. I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.”

The right decision for everyone

Hodgson did an incredible job to turn Palace into a steady Premier League club during his first spell and then rescued them from the threat of relegation in his second spell.

But now is the right time to move on for everyone.

Hodgson was keeping the seat warm until Palace appointed his long-term successor this summer anyway but they appear to have found that man in Glasner and are keen to crack on with starting a new era.

For the last 12 months it has felt like Palace were treading water and putting off big decisions but their slump down the table, and Hodgson’s health scare, has jolted chairman Steve Parish and the decision makers into action. They were brave when they hired Vieira to replace the then-retiring Hodgson in 2021 as he ushered in a new style of play. But they didn’t see it through, panicked and brought Hodgson back to save them from relegation.

This time they must give their new manager more support and belief and not simply hire another firefighter if things get tough. Palace are capable of being a top 10 team in the Premier League but it won’t happen overnight. The decision makers need to be brave and see this through because with Eze, Olise and other talented youngsters in their squad there’s a strong foundation for them to build from. They just need to believe in it.