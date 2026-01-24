 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Xavier
Rick Pitino gets 900th victory as St. John’s rallies for 88-83 victory over Xavier and son, Richard
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut
Ball, Karaban help No. 2 UConn rally past visiting Villanova 75-67 in overtime
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news

Top Clips

oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
oly_atw400_gbnicoleyearginwin_260124.jpg
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas rallies to beat No. 21 Georgia 87-67 behind Swain’s 26 points

  
Published January 24, 2026 05:03 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Dailyn Swain scored 26 points, Tramon Mark added a season-best 23 and Texas overwhelmed No. 21 Georgia 87-67 Saturday with a strong second half.

Texas (12-8, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed by seven at halftime but outscored Georgia 57-30 in the second half while shooting 69% from the field.

Swain hit 12 of 16 shots from the field overall, and Mark made 10 of 16.

Mark scored 10 straight points for Texas in the second half, including consecutive 3-pointers. Mark had 16 points in the second half, and Swain had 14. Swain also had five steals.

After Mark’s scoring streak, the Longhorns made a 17-2 push that included a pair of 3-pointers by Cam Heide. Texas hit 5 of 11 3-pointers in the second half.

Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Texas despite early foul trouble that sent him to the bench. Jordan Pope scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Texas’ uneven season includes wins against AP Top 25 opponents Alabama, Vanderbilt and Georgia but losses to unranked Mississippi State and Texas A&M at home.

Jeremiah Wilkson led Georgia (16-4, 4-3 SEC) with 17 points, but he made just 4 of 12 from the field. Somto Cyril scored 12 points.

Texas held the Bulldogs to 28 points lower than their average of 94.8, which led the nation before Saturday. They had just seven fast-break points, 17 fewer than their normal mark, which also leads the country.

Up next

Georgia: Hosts Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Texas: At Auburn on Wednesday night.