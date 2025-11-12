Rob Edwards has finally been announced as the new Wolves manager, as he signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to take charge at Molineux.

Now comes the hardest job he’s ever had: keeping his beloved Wolves in the Premier League as they currently sit eight points from safety and are winless through 11 games of the season.

Edwards is a former Wolves player, plus has held several different coaching roles at the club, and that strong connection led him to leave Middlesbrough after just a few months in charge despite guiding them to second in the Championship table and looking good for a strong promotion push.

Why have Wolves hired Edwards to replace Vitor Pereira? Can he save them from relegation? If he doesn’t, will he keep his job?

How can Rob Edwards save Wolves from relegation?

Obviously Edwards has to hit the ground running and three of his first four games are at home. That is good. He needs to get a positive result against Crystal Palace in his first game in charge, which is possible, and then things could change very quickly as they also host Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Wolves fans will be on his side right away. This is the club Edwards has the strongest feelings for. That counts for a lot. It will buy him extra time with the Wolves faithful even if things don’t go well right away on the pitch.

As for tactics on the pitch, Edwards is known for being a coach who will go for it and relies on physicality and chaos to disrupt opponents. His Luton Town side did it so well in the Premier League two seasons ago and almost stayed up, against all the odds, and Edwards arguably has better players to work with in this Wolves squad.

Forwards Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan are going to be so important and Edwards will play them up top together to pin teams in and make the most of his direct style of play. Wolves have conceded more goals (25) and scored fewer goals (7) than any other team in the Premier League this season. Given the quality Wolves have in attack, Edwards will likely do what he did with Luton: go all-out for the win and hope to edge 4-3 and 3-2 thrillers.

He will likely play three at the back, which Wolves are used to, and go direct with plenty of crosses, long throws and set pieces. It won’t be pretty but his style of play suits this Wolves squad well and the situation they are in is nothing new to Edwards. He will embrace the chaos and encourage his side to be nasty, direct and unpredictable.

Can this be a long-term hire?

Edwards has extensive experience in the lower leagues, winning the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers, plus getting Luton promoted to the Premier League and also his recent successful spell at Middlesbrough.

All of that suggests that even if he can’t keep Wolves up this season he should be a great long-term hire.

That is why this appointment works well on so many levels. Yes, Edwards and everyone connected with Wolves will be hoping he can keep them up in the Premier League. That is the ultimate aim.

But if he doesn’t they have one of the best coaches in the Championship who has proven he can build teams for promotion. After plenty of chopping and changing with managers, Edwards seems like the long-term solution for Wolves.