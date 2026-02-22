Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Wolves’ results have improved but not their fortunes, and they’re running out of time to make a great escape as Crystal Palace host the 20th-place side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace starting XI

Henderson - Canvot, Richards, Riad - Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell - Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Wolves starting XI

Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H. Bueno - Tolu, Mane, Armstrong

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Angel Gomes (lower back)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves preview

Rob Edwards’ men have drawn Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back matches but remain 17 points off safety as they’ve been unable to convert draws into wins; Wolves are 1W-5D-3L in their last nine Premier League matches dating back to December 30.

Palace are mired in a similar spell, and it feels so much worse because of how well Oliver Glasner’s men started the season. The Eagles are eight points above the bottom three after a 1W-3D-7L run dating back to mid-December. That’s hard reading considering Glasner’s men were fourth at the outset of this current slump.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves prediction

Palace won the reverse fixture 2-0 but there are different teams and vibes in both camps now. Wolves need a win here and may find themselves disappointing in that area, but not in terms of performance. Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves.