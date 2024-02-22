 Skip navigation
Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch League Cup Final, stream link, team news

  
Published February 22, 2024 05:34 PM

Will the Jurgen Klopp Goodbye Tour include at least one trophy? If it’s the League Cup, Klopp will have gotten one more over Mauricio Pochettino at the expense of the latter’s up-and-down Chelsea project.

The Reds and Blues will hit up Wembley Stadium at 10am ET Sunday for the League Cup Final, the third meeting between the sides since Pochettino retook the reins of Chelsea this summer.

[ MORE: Premier League predictions for Week 26 ]

The sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Week 1, but the Liverpool claimed a decisive 4-1 win over the Blues at Anfield at the end of January.

Liverpool have won the League Cup more than any other club, and their nine triumphs and 13 appearances are top of the pops. Chelsea have five wins from nine finals.

Klopp last won the trophy in 2022, beating Chelsea after penalty kicks. The Blues have lost the final twice since claiming top honors in 2015.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch League Cup Final live, stream link, TV channel, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN+

Chelsea focus, team news

Christopher Nkunku’s scored twice for the Blues in just 343 minutes this season thanks to a long-term injury. Sunday would be a terrific opportunity for the longtime RB Leipzig star to earn some Chelsea plaudits.

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Robert Sanchez (knee)

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds will need to get big days from their depth in order to claim the prize, though positive updates on injuries to Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and/or Darwin Nunez could take the Reds from decent odds to expected winners.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder), Diogo Jota (knee — out months), Alisson Becker (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (bone ligament) | QUESTIONABLE: Darwin Nunez (undisclosed), Mohamed Salah (thigh), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh)