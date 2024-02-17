Alisson injury update: Liverpool star suffers injury in training

Liverpool have lost star goalkeeper Alisson to a hamstring injury and Jurgen Klopp has admitted he doesn’t know how long the Brazilian will be out for.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Alisson suffered the injury on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford as the Premier League leaders were without him last weekend due to illness.

Young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been standing in for Alisson.

Latest Alisson injury update

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of Liverpool’s game at Brentford, Klopp gave the following update on Alisson.

“Yesterday in the training session Ali [Alisson] pulled out and that is not cool,” Klopp said.

He added that it was too early to tell just how serious the injury was.

“It’s a muscle thing and we don’t know yet but we have to wait,” Klopp said. “That’s the way it always is. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more.”

What games could Alisson miss?

Liverpool next face Luton at Anfield on Wednesday, Feb. 21, then they play Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Feb. 25 where Kelleher was expected to start over Alisson.

Their next games are then against Southampton in the FA Cup, a trip to Nottingham Forest and then a massive game at home against Manchester City on March 10.

Klopp will be hoping Alisson will at least be back for that mammoth game against City.