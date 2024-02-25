Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool’s youth-led League Cup triumph shouldn’t be possible

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can hardly believe that his Reds are League Cup champions yet again.

That’s not because he lacks belief in his players, but because of the illogical nature of his undermanned squad outlasting Chelsea over 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Honestly, it’s difficult to disagree with him. Klopp did not have access to Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez amongst others.

The Reds started young Conor Bradley, subbed in a trio of teenagers with barely more than 200 combined first team minutes this year, and their last sub was 21-year-old center back Jarell Quansah.

And, somehow, they looked better than Chelsea as the game reached its conclusion, with Virgil van Dijk heading home a Kostas Tsimikas corner kick in the 118th minute.

Jurgen Klopp reaction to League Cup win — ‘The craziest thing is we deserved it’

“What happened here was absolutely insane,” Klopp said, transcribed by the BBC. “These things are not possible. The team, a squad, an academy full of character. I am so proud I could be part of that tonight.

“The craziest thing is we deserved it. We had lucky moments, they had lucky moments. The boys showed up, it was really cool. ... I am sure we brought on all the kids! We needed fresh legs, they were fresh but very young, but they did the job.”

“The boys have trained for a long time with us, they know exactly what we have to do. They are a pain, to be honest, that is what you have to be in these moments. But not only them, how about Harvey Elliot for 120 minutes, [Wataru] Endo walked to the ceremony with the stiffest legs. We didn’t mention Conor [Bradley], he was so good. Caoimhin [Kelleher], he was so good. We have the best keeper in the world and the best number two.”

This can be where Liverpool kick off legendary run, but that hardly matters

The Reds have an FA Cup fifth round match this week, still lead the Premier League table, and will be favorites to win the Europa League.

It wouldn’t be wrong to point to this incredible performance, driven by kids, and say that anything is possible given the added inspiration that comes from knowing this is Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

But that misses the point. Say what you will about the status of the League Cup, but this win by Liverpool is a real feather in Klopp’s cap. If it turns out that it’s the only trophy Liverpool win this season, it should still be hailed for what it says about the Reds under Klopp.

This exceptional group has become a system, one that it would take more than one wrong appointment to take down. Klopp and Liverpool have built a monster, and it doesn’t change the nature of that accomplishment if they falter down the stretch.

What a win.