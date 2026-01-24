No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Sarah Strong scored 17 points, reserve Blanca Quinonez added 16 points and Azzie Fudd broke out of a brief shooting slump with 14 points as No. 1 UConn beat Seton Hall 92-52 on Saturday.

UConn ran its winning streak against Seton Hall to 43 games. The Pirates last beat the Huskies January 5, 1994.

Quinonez was 7 for 9 from the field and had five rebounds and four assists for UConn (21-0, 11-0 Big East). Allie Ziebell scored 11 points for the Huskies, who received 45 bench points.

Mariana Valenzuela led Seton Hall (14-6, 8-3 Big East) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Savannah Catalon added 11 points for the Pirates, who had their four-game win streak halted.

Fudd, who shot 5 for 23 from 3-point distance in UConn’s three previous games, started the game 4 for 4 from the field. She didn’t miss her first shot until there was 5:54 left in the first half. She was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma rested Fudd and Strong in the fourth quarter with UConn ahead 73-41.

The Huskies’ pressure forced 27 turnovers leading to 37 points. UConn recorded 25 assists, marking the 20th straight game with at least 20 assists.

The Pirates’ last lead was 15-13 with 4:55 left in the first quarter after a Valenzuela 3-pointer.

The Huskies closed the first half on a 13-4 run and led 50-28 at the half. UConn shot 61% (20 of 33) from the field in the opening quarters.

The game was moved to Saturday from Sunday due to the forecast of a winter storm expected to hit the Northeast.

Up next

UConn: Hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Georgetown on Thursday.