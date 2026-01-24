No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton back.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton posts fastest Q1 lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton back.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton posts fastest Q1 lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates

  
Published January 24, 2026 02:27 PM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Sarah Strong scored 17 points, reserve Blanca Quinonez added 16 points and Azzie Fudd broke out of a brief shooting slump with 14 points as No. 1 UConn beat Seton Hall 92-52 on Saturday.

UConn ran its winning streak against Seton Hall to 43 games. The Pirates last beat the Huskies January 5, 1994.

Quinonez was 7 for 9 from the field and had five rebounds and four assists for UConn (21-0, 11-0 Big East). Allie Ziebell scored 11 points for the Huskies, who received 45 bench points.

Mariana Valenzuela led Seton Hall (14-6, 8-3 Big East) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Savannah Catalon added 11 points for the Pirates, who had their four-game win streak halted.

Fudd, who shot 5 for 23 from 3-point distance in UConn’s three previous games, started the game 4 for 4 from the field. She didn’t miss her first shot until there was 5:54 left in the first half. She was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma rested Fudd and Strong in the fourth quarter with UConn ahead 73-41.

The Huskies’ pressure forced 27 turnovers leading to 37 points. UConn recorded 25 assists, marking the 20th straight game with at least 20 assists.

The Pirates’ last lead was 15-13 with 4:55 left in the first quarter after a Valenzuela 3-pointer.

The Huskies closed the first half on a 13-4 run and led 50-28 at the half. UConn shot 61% (20 of 33) from the field in the opening quarters.

The game was moved to Saturday from Sunday due to the forecast of a winter storm expected to hit the Northeast.

Up next

UConn: Hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Georgetown on Thursday.