West Ham vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

West Ham United has to shake off travel-weary legs and a Europa League setback before Burnley hit the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Irons fell 1-0 at Freiburg in a UEL last 16 first leg on Thursday, and return home with seventh-place footing in the Premier League and three winnable points against a bottom-three visitor.

WATCH WEST HAM vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley’s hopes of a Premier League great escape will need good performances and help, as the Clarets’ 13 points have them 11 behind 17th-place Forest and 12 back of 16th-place Everton.

And if both are harshly punished for spending problems, Burnley are also seven points behind 18th-place Luton Town. With Brentford, Everton, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest still on the schedule, there is hope for Burnley. But they still need to find some surprise points and a tired West Ham are a decent opportunity for one or three points.

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (undisclosed)

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Lyle Foster (undisclosed), Aaron Ramsey (knee).