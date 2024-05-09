Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row
BiggestOfBoards.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 17, Salt Lake City by the numbers: Three championships on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row
BiggestOfBoards.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 17, Salt Lake City by the numbers: Three championships on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition

  
Published May 9, 2024 07:49 PM
Highlights: Regions Tradition, early Round 1
May 9, 2024 02:35 PM
Watch highlights from early Round 1 of the Regions Tradition, the first major of the PGA Tour Champions season, at Greystone Golf &amp; Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Padraig Harrington and Chris DiMarco shared the lead Thursday at the Regions Tradition when the already rain-delayed first round was suspended because of lightning in the area.

The first round was scheduled to be completed Friday morning.

Both Harrington and DiMarco were 7 under through 13 holes in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors this season. The round started more than three hours late because of heavy rain at Greystone, the second straight weekend rain has heavily impacted a Champions event.

Four players were at 5 under in partial rounds: Steve Flesch through 16 holes and Vijay Singh, Rod Pampling and Y.E. Yang after 11.

Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker finished the 11th at 3 under. Stricker is going for his fourth Regions Tradition win in the past five. All three have come by six strokes. He tied the tournament record at 23-under 265 last year to win by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson.

Last week, Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of the Insperity Invitational after 36 holes, all played Saturday. Weather washed out play Friday and Sunday.

Dunlap was 3 under through 12 holes Thursday.