2026 PGA Championship purse hits record $20.5 million: Full payout breakdown
The 2026 PGA Championship will pay out a record purse come Sunday.
While the leaderboard is crowded now, whoever emerges victorious will receive a record $3.69 million – part of the $20.5 million purse that is up $1.5 million from last year.
The PGA Championship’s purse ranked third among the four majors last year, paying out $19 million to the U.S. Open’s $21.5 million, the Masters’ $21 million, and The Open Championship’s $17 million.
For his part, Scottie Scheffler took home $3.42 million when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2025.
The Masters – which Rory McIlroy won for the second year in a row in April – also increased its prize money by $1.5 million, bringing its total purse to $22.5 million for 2026.
Players missing the cut at Aronimink Golf Club will receive $4,300, as will anyone who makes the cut but doesn’t complete all 72 holes.
Here’s the full purse breakdown for the 2026 PGA Championship:
1st place: $3,690,000
2nd place: $2,214,000
3rd place: $1,394,000
4th place: $984,000
5th place: $820,000
6th place: $727,600
7th place: $681,050
8th place: $636,400
9th place: $593,700
10th place: $553,000
11th place: $514,160
12th place: $477,300
13th place: $442,370
14th place: $409,390
15th place: $378,340
16th place: $349,240
17th place: $322,080
18th place: $296,850
19th place: $273,570
20th place: $252,230
21st place: $232,830
22nd place: $215,370
23rd place: $199,840
24th place: $187,230
25th place: $175,110
26th place: $163,460
27th place: $152,310
28th place: $141,640
29th place: $131,450
30th place: $121,750
31st place: $113,990
32nd place: $107,200
33rd place: $101,380
34th place: $96,530
35th place: $92,650
36th place: $88,960
37th place: $85,370
38th place: $81,880
39th place: $78,480
40th place: $75,180
41st place: $71,980
42nd place: $68,880
43rd place: $65,870
44th place: $62,960
45th place: $60,150
46th place: $57,430
47th place: $54,810
48th place: $52,290
49th place: $49,860
50th place: $47,540
51st place: $45,300
52nd place: $43,170
53rd place: $41,130
54th place: $39,190
55th place: $37,350
56th place: $35,600
57th place: $33,950
58th place: $32,600
59th place: $31,430
60th place: $30,460
61st place: $29,690
62nd place: $29,120
63rd place: $28,640
64th place: $28,180
65th place: $27,740
66th place: $27,310
67th place: $26,890
68th place: $26,480
69th place: $26,080
70th place: $25,690
71st place: $25,360
72nd place: $25,040
73rd place: $24,730
74th place: $24,530
75th place: $24,370
76th place: $24,230
77th place: $24,130
78th place: $24,040
79th place: $23,970
80th place: $23,930
81st place: $23,910
82nd place: $23,900