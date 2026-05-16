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2026 PGA Championship purse hits record $20.5 million: Full payout breakdown

  
Published May 16, 2026 04:35 PM

The 2026 PGA Championship will pay out a record purse come Sunday.

While the leaderboard is crowded now, whoever emerges victorious will receive a record $3.69 million – part of the $20.5 million purse that is up $1.5 million from last year.

The PGA Championship’s purse ranked third among the four majors last year, paying out $19 million to the U.S. Open’s $21.5 million, the Masters’ $21 million, and The Open Championship’s $17 million.

For his part, Scottie Scheffler took home $3.42 million when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2025.

The Masters – which Rory McIlroy won for the second year in a row in April – also increased its prize money by $1.5 million, bringing its total purse to $22.5 million for 2026.

Players missing the cut at Aronimink Golf Club will receive $4,300, as will anyone who makes the cut but doesn’t complete all 72 holes.

Here’s the full purse breakdown for the 2026 PGA Championship:

1st place: $3,690,000

2nd place: $2,214,000

3rd place: $1,394,000

4th place: $984,000

5th place: $820,000

6th place: $727,600

7th place: $681,050

8th place: $636,400

9th place: $593,700

10th place: $553,000

11th place: $514,160

12th place: $477,300

13th place: $442,370

14th place: $409,390

15th place: $378,340

16th place: $349,240

17th place: $322,080

18th place: $296,850

19th place: $273,570

20th place: $252,230

21st place: $232,830

22nd place: $215,370

23rd place: $199,840

24th place: $187,230

25th place: $175,110

26th place: $163,460

27th place: $152,310

28th place: $141,640

29th place: $131,450

30th place: $121,750

31st place: $113,990

32nd place: $107,200

33rd place: $101,380

34th place: $96,530

35th place: $92,650

36th place: $88,960

37th place: $85,370

38th place: $81,880

39th place: $78,480

40th place: $75,180

41st place: $71,980

42nd place: $68,880

43rd place: $65,870

44th place: $62,960

45th place: $60,150

46th place: $57,430

47th place: $54,810

48th place: $52,290

49th place: $49,860

50th place: $47,540

51st place: $45,300

52nd place: $43,170

53rd place: $41,130

54th place: $39,190

55th place: $37,350

56th place: $35,600

57th place: $33,950

58th place: $32,600

59th place: $31,430

60th place: $30,460

61st place: $29,690

62nd place: $29,120

63rd place: $28,640

64th place: $28,180

65th place: $27,740

66th place: $27,310

67th place: $26,890

68th place: $26,480

69th place: $26,080

70th place: $25,690

71st place: $25,360

72nd place: $25,040

73rd place: $24,730

74th place: $24,530

75th place: $24,370

76th place: $24,230

77th place: $24,130

78th place: $24,040

79th place: $23,970

80th place: $23,930

81st place: $23,910

82nd place: $23,900