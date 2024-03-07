 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round One
Tiger to Ogilvie to PIF, Webb’s insight on Tour’s future
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs
NBA Futures Best Bets for Western Conference No. 1 Seed: OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a 6-year, $55 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsekelerforkc_240307.jpg
Where’s the best fit for Ekeler in free agency?
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240307.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Schultz’s comments on Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round One
Tiger to Ogilvie to PIF, Webb’s insight on Tour’s future
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs
NBA Futures Best Bets for Western Conference No. 1 Seed: OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a 6-year, $55 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsekelerforkc_240307.jpg
Where’s the best fit for Ekeler in free agency?
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240307.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Schultz’s comments on Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

  
Published March 7, 2024 01:56 PM

Two potent attacks meet Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur pays a visit to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Zeroes on either side of the scoreboard have been rare when either of these teams meet, and they’ll look to outscore each other to gain a stronger foothold in the race for a top-four spot.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LIVE

The Villans open the weekend with a five-point lead on Spurs, who have played one fewer game. But Unai Emery’s Villans had a tough scrap with Ajax in the Conference League last 16 on Thursday and will have to rally for Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have not been shutout in a Premier League game this season, and haven’t kept a clean sheet since a December 15 win at Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham lost the reverse fixture 2-1 when Giovani Lo Celso’s 22nd-minute goal did not hold up thanks to Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee), Pedro Porro (undisclosed)