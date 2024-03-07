Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Two potent attacks meet Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur pays a visit to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Zeroes on either side of the scoreboard have been rare when either of these teams meet, and they’ll look to outscore each other to gain a stronger foothold in the race for a top-four spot.

The Villans open the weekend with a five-point lead on Spurs, who have played one fewer game. But Unai Emery’s Villans had a tough scrap with Ajax in the Conference League last 16 on Thursday and will have to rally for Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have not been shutout in a Premier League game this season, and haven’t kept a clean sheet since a December 15 win at Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham lost the reverse fixture 2-1 when Giovani Lo Celso’s 22nd-minute goal did not hold up thanks to Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins.

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee), Pedro Porro (undisclosed)