Pistons somehow not bad enough to get No. 1 pick
The Dan Patrick Show glances at the outcomes after the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, where the Pistons slid to No. 5 despite being tied for the best odds for the No. 1 pick, while the Hawks vaulted to the top amid a 3% chance.
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell focus on Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Mavericks’ Luka Luka Doncic in their respective Game 4 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Could Jokic crack NBA’s top-10 ever with title?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses where Nikola Jokic would be ranked among the all-time NBA hierarchy of players if he adds a second championship to his third Most Valuable Player award.
Which NBA series is closer: NYK-IND or DEN-MIN?
The Dan Patrick Show debates which series actually feels tied at 2-2 between New York-Indiana and Denver-Minnesota.
Suns are in a ‘bad spot’ after firing Frank Vogel
Frank Isola joins Dan Patrick to break down the Boston Celtics' disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns' decision to fire head coach Frank Vogel after one season and more.
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate
Charlie Ward joins Dan Patrick to discuss the grit of the New York Knicks during their postseason run and offers his thoughts on the debate surrounding NBA and NFL players competing in their respective sports.
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to the Nuggets and Pacers turning the tables in their respective Game 3 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
The Dan Patrick Show recaps one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history after the Cavaliers pulled off the largest playoff win by a double-digit underdog since 1991 against the Celtics in Game 2 to even the series.
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
New York Knicks beat writer Stefan Bondy joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the Knicks-Pacers series, the injuries on the team, Jalen Brunson's emergence and more.
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Nuggets center Nikola Jokic winning his third MVP award, analyzing why the Denver big man might not win another MVP award in his career.
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
After Austin Rivers sparked debate over whether the NBA and NFL could swap players, former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker weighs in, pondering how Anthony Edwards and Patrick Surtain would fare in opposite leagues.
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up
Dan Patrick dissects the fallout from the Pacers' Game 2 loss to the Knicks, examining postgame remarks from Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle and Jalen Brunson's role as New York's catalyst.
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
NBA officiating analyst and former referee Steve Javie shares insights with Dan Patrick on how the league’s last two-minute reports play into game transparency and reviews the officiating in recent playoff games.